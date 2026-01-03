2027: A’Ibom governor sets up APC committee

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has inaugurated a committee to prepare the All Progressives Congress (APC) for forthcoming congresses and the 2027 general elections.

Eno revealed the committee at a New Year stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday at the Banquet Hall in Uyo.

He urged party faithful to remain united and committed to APC ideals, stressing that cohesion was vital to the overall interest of Akwa Ibom.

“The strength of our party lies in unity and shared purpose for the progress of our state,” the governor told stakeholders.

The committee is chaired by Mr Enobong Uwah, with Mr Frank Archibong, Mr Nsentip Akpabio, Mr Ubokutom Nyah, Mr Uwem Okoko and Mrs Owoideghe Ekpotai as members.

According to the governor, Dr Patrick Umoh will serve as secretary of the committee.

Eno charged the committee to consult widely and work closely with the APC state chairman to successfully deliver its mandate.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended Eno for uniting stakeholders and fostering peace across the state.

“This is the Akwa Ibom I have always yearned for, peaceful and united for development. Together like this, nobody can divide us,” Akpabio said.

He added, “The state remained peaceful throughout Christmas because of our unity.”

Akpabio thanked the governor, saying, “You have done well, Governor Eno, for the confidence you have reposed in your grandfather.”

He described Eno as a visionary and courageous leader, pledging continued support beyond 2027 and urging party members to back him for sustained development.

APC State Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo, thanked the governor for his leadership and vision, describing him as “a gentleman whose love for Akwa Ibom is beyond comprehension.”

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Udeme Otong, also commended Eno’s leadership and assured him of the people’s support in 2027. (NAN)