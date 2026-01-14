133 lives, over N19bn property lost to fire outbreaks in 2025 — Lagos govt

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, yesterday, revealed that at least 133 human lives and N19.72 billion worth of property were lost in various fire incidents in 2025.

The latest figures were contained in the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service 2025 activity report, released at the Staff Engagement, themed ‘People, Preparedness and Service Delivery: Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,’ held on Tuesday, at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the report, the period under review also recorded a total of 2,617 calls, with 645 false alarms in 1,685 fire incidents.

It explained that 473 victims were rescued alive, while N118.32 billion worth of property was saved.

Also, fire prevention activities recorded 8,791 facilities inspected, 7,997 certificates issued and 90 reports issued in the process.

In her address, Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stressed that despite the achievements, the service faces operational challenges, including false calls and inadequate water supply during emergency response.

Adeseye said: “This gathering is both timely and significant, as it allows us to reflect on our collective journey, assess our operational achievements, and reinforce our commitment to excellence in service delivery.

“Our people remain our greatest asset; preparedness is the backbone of our operational effectiveness; and service delivery is the ultimate measure of our impact on the lives and property of Lagosians.

“This programme is designed to strengthen capacity, enhance professionalism, and promote a proactive approach to fire prevention, emergency response, and disaster risk reduction.

“Through continuous training, shared experiences, and strategic engagement, we are equipping ourselves with the knowledge, skills, and right attitudes required to meet the evolving fire safety challenges of a rapidly growing megacity like Lagos.”