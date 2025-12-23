Yuletide: Police deploy over 5,000 in Benue

Makurdi, Dec. 23, 2025 (NAN) The Police Command in Benue has deployed over 5,000 personnel to ensure adequate peace and tranquillity during and after the yuletide.

The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Emenari Ifeanyi, told newsmen on Monday that the command has tightened security in all areas across the state.

Ifeanyi said the command has deployed over 4,000 operational personnel to parks, churches, social gatherings and others for adequate protection of lives and property.

He also said the 1,000 mobile police personnel deployed by the inspector general to the state and tactical teams to restore peace in villages and towns will also be deployed during the yuletide.

The CP said all personnel, including management staff and himself, would also be on the field.

“My main aim and directive by the inspector general before my posting was that I should checkmate and stop attacks from bandits and criminals.

“Today, I’m happy to say that we are getting there. There is relative peace in all parts of the state. I’m also told that some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are returning to their homes, harvesting their crops.

“I also commend our sister agencies for their support. We have met and agreed that there must be peace during the yuletide and beyond.

“Let me specifically commend the media for their overwhelming support in the fight against criminality in the state,” he added.

Vanguard News