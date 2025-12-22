Yuletide disruptions: NCAA insists on refreshments for delayed passengers

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has warned that, given the volume and impact of disruptions expected during the Yuletide, airlines must provide refreshments to passengers.

NCAA said this on Monday while disclosing that some domestic airlines had been reported to be failing to offer passengers refreshments during lengthy flight delays.

Spokesperson for the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, stated on X, formerly Twitter: “It has been reported that some domestic airlines are not offering passengers the simple care of light refreshment during lengthy flight delays.

“This morning, we have informed all operators that refreshments MUST be given to passengers who are caught in such unpleasant disruptions, no matter the cause of delay.

“It is true that there is a global surge in flight delays and cancellations, but, by our regulations, care must be provided to passengers, especially given the volume and impact of December disruptions. This will be monitored for strict compliance.”

Last week, Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, insisted that flight disruptions in the country were mostly infrastructure-driven, not the fault of airlines.

AON had identified faulty conveyor belts, leading to boarding congestion and other operational constraints at the airports, as a reason for flight delays and cancellations.

Spokesperson for the AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, who is the founder of United Nigeria Airlines, spoke on the Morning Brief, a Channels TV programme.

Okonkwo, however, noted that airlines ensured passengers were compensated in line with their ticket conditions and applicable regulations.

He said: “It (disruption) is not 100 per cent the operator’s. But I can tell you that from our own records, it could be five per cent on the part of the operator. The reason is simple, unless there is an Aircraft on the Ground (AOG), meaning that your aircraft cannot fly. And, in such a situation, you have to offer to carry out maintenance, which is inevitable.

“Basically, delays are not peculiar to Nigeria. That is why some of the benefits to the customer when delays are done are articulated and the rule we apply is a worldwide rule. Customers have a right to demand refunds if they are refundable tickets. However, some tickets have conditions that are not refundable.”