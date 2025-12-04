William Troost-Ekong announces retirement from international football

Troost-Ekong

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an emotional close to a decade-long career with Nigeria’s senior national team.

The defender made the announcement on Thursday via a heartfelt statement posted on his X page, reflecting on his journey, achievements, and the honour of representing the country.

Troost-Ekong, who earned 83 caps and featured in five major tournaments for Nigeria, described the decision as one made “with peace,” noting that he had given everything throughout his international career. He recounted how a 2015 phone call from the late Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi changed his life and opened the door for him to make his senior debut just a month later.

“Going on to captain the Super Eagles was beyond my wildest dreams,” he wrote. “Nigeria took me in and trusted me to lead and represent a nation of 230+ million. From a boy born and raised in the Netherlands to the Oyibo Wall and eventually skippo is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.”

The 31-year-old highlighted several milestones, including a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments—culminating in a memorable run at AFCON 2023, where he scored in the final and was named Player of the Tournament.

“To this day I still wish for a different ending,” he admitted, adding that becoming the highest-scoring defender in AFCON history was an honour he shared with every teammate who contributed to those moments.

Troost-Ekong expressed pride in being part of a generation of Super Eagles players who proved that members of the diaspora could return home and represent Nigeria with distinction. He also paid tribute to the coaches, staff members, and teammates who accompanied him on the journey, as well as fans he described as “the heartbeat of Nigerian football.”

“As a custodian of an iconic shirt, I’ve always known it was only borrowed,” he wrote. “Now it’s the turn of the next generation to continue to write their own story.”

While stepping away from the national team, Troost-Ekong made it clear that this is “not a final goodbye,” noting that his work within Nigerian communities will continue, along with his passion for the Super Eagles.

“The last decade has been filled with commitment, pride, and unforgettable memories,” he said. “Wearing the Super Eagles shirt has been more than playing football. It has been a duty, a privilege, and an honour.”

Troost-Ekong retires as one of the most influential defenders of his generation and a central figure in Nigeria’s football renaissance over the last decade.