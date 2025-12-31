Who is truly driving development, politics and humanitarian action in Enugu?

From 2024 to date, careful observation of events in Enugu State reveals an unmistakable pattern: the current tempo of development, political awakening, and humanitarian engagement did not emerge organically, nor did it begin simultaneously across the board.

Rather, it was triggered by the deliberate intervention of one individual, Uche Nnaji, former Minister of Science and Technology, whose actions quietly but decisively altered the political and developmental equation of the state.

Long before the sudden noise, Nnaji began attracting attention to Enugu at the national level. Roads, strategic investments, and international infrastructure interests followed. Almost overnight, a state that had maintained a long silence scrambled to claim ownership of initiatives it neither conceived nor championed. In the same haste came a wave of rushed, poorly thought-out pseudo-privatisation efforts, driven more by panic than by policy.

The Political Reawakening

Politically, the story is even clearer. Uche Nnaji embraced youth-driven politics and took hold of a party many had written off as politically dead – the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State. Through organisation, structure, and renewed confidence, he revived the party, restored its relevance, and gave it a clear sense of purpose.

Suddenly, APC became the conversation again.

Predictably, voices emerged claiming ownership of a political culture they had long abandoned. Yet the facts remain: before Nnaji’s intervention, the party was politically lifeless. Today, after being wrestled away from vision and direction, it has slipped back into confusion just within months.

Humanitarian Impact Without Noise

On the humanitarian front, the contrast is stark. Without fanfare or publicity, Uche Nnaji facilitated access to jobs, political appointments, contracts, and economic opportunities for countless individuals. Aid was delivered with dignity, intent and impact.

Then suddenly, a wave of performative charity followed. Social media became flooded with staged images of token rice distributions to already comfortable individuals, celebrated as though they were landmark humanitarian achievements.

Questions Ndi Enugu Must Ask

These developments raise important questions for Ndi Enugu:

With a well-publicised manifesto of your own, why resort to copying another man’s ideas?

Why imitation instead of innovation?

Why optics instead of outcomes?

The answers matter because leadership is not about reacting to another person’s vision. It is about setting direction, not chasing momentum created elsewhere.

So the question must be asked honestly and repeatedly:

Who is truly setting the pace for development, political revival, and humane governance in Enugu State?

Because real leadership defines the road, it does not follow footprints.

Since 2024, one man has set the pace in Enugu State; developmentally, politically, and humanely.

Uche Nnaji revived a dead APC, energised the youths, attracted infrastructure, and quietly opened doors for jobs and opportunities.

Boom, others rushed to imitate.

Staged rice sharing became “humanitarian governance.”

With a manifesto of your own, why copy instead of innovate?

Leadership is not borrowing another man’s vision.

So again, who is truly setting the pace in Enugu State?

Ifechukwu Nwaokike wrote from Enugu State, Nigeria.