2027: Why Tinubu can’t gamble with recycled politicians in Enugu

…Victory requires loyalty, mobilization, clear-eyed strategy

By Chukwunonye Okereke

AS Nigeria gradually approaches the defining year of 2027, political permutations are already gathering momentum across the country. At the heart of these early alignments lies a crucial question: who will drive President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in regions where the APC seeks deeper footholds?

In the South-East — and particularly in Enugu State — the answer does not require guesswork. One name continues to stand tall, not just for his loyalty but also for his strategic relevance and unbroken grassroots connection: Chief Uche Nnaji, the current Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

While many politicians in the region stood aloof or in outright opposition to President Tinubu’s emergence in 2023, Chief Nnaji took a principled stand, flying the APC gubernatorial flag in a hostile political climate. His commitment to the party, the president, and the idea of national integration makes him not just a participant in the Renewed Hope project but a pillar of its future success in Enugu.

It is no secret that the APC remains politically isolated in much of the South-East. In such an environment, loyalty is not mere symbolism — it is sacrificial leadership. Chief Nnaji stood firm when many sought the convenient refuge of political expediency. His 2023 campaign, while falling short electorally, succeeded in planting a resilient structure for the APC across the 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

This loyalty should not be overlooked or taken for granted as 2027 approaches.

The presidency and the APC national structure must resist the temptation to court familiar but flawed political names in Enugu — names that have proven either electorally irrelevant or disconnected from the masses.

Former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for instance, could not deliver his own senatorial district in 2023.He is still in PDP and it is by the grace of Chief Nyesom Wike that his political ebbing light is still flickering. Is he the one that will galvanize for the president? How?

Despite his holding the machinery of state power, he was overwhelmingly rejected by his own people.

Governor Peter Mbah, is in PDP and claiming to be interested in the re-election bid of President Tinubu which is a hoax. He is simply looking for a prepared political launching pad in APC and not out of love for the party. He has severally said that he is not a politician and cannot play politics. This shows that his sudden interest in APC is just for political survival.

Despite his incumbency, he faces growing discontent because of his type of pro rich policies in Enugu. His governance has been described by many as elitist and tone-deaf, characterized by a top-down approach that has widened the gap between government and governed. The state’s poor handling of economic pressure, inflation, and insecurity has left many disenfranchised.

The immediate past Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has become a symbol of urban aggression. His demolition campaign — targeting homes, shops, and long-standing businesses — has created deep social resentment. Instead of empathy and urban renewal, what many Enugu residents feel is displacement and betrayal.

Chief Nnaji offers a vastly different approach. He is neither burdened by past governance failures nor detached from his people. His technocratic exposure — as a national minister — is balanced with street credibility and cultural resonance in Enugu communities. His emphasis on innovation, education, youth empowerment, and digital skills matches the Tinubu administration’s long-term vision.

Chief Uche Nnaji is the face of a new APC — clean, competent, and inclusive.

The Politics of 2027 must be grounded in truth and APC cannot afford to gamble with recycled politicians who have either lost elections or lost touch. The stakes are too high. Chief Uche Nnaji represents both continuity and credibility. He is one of the few Igbo leaders who did not just support the president, but risked political capital to align openly with him.

If Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is to resonate in Enugu in 2027, it must wear the face of Uche Nnaji.

He is not just a political figure — he is a pivot, a stabilizer, and a bridge between the Southeast and the nation’s center of power.

Chukwunonye Okereke a political affairs analyst, development advocate, and commentator on Southeast regional dynamics writes from Enugu.