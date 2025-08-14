Gov Mbah commissions 5 ultramodern transport terminals, 100 mass transit CNG buses in Enugu

Gov Mbah

… Launches New Transport Mgt. System, over 80 bus shelters

… This is unprecedented – Planet Project MD

In a major move that revolutionalises transportation in Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah, on Thursday, inaugurated five ultramodern transport terminals in various parts of the state in line with his integrated blueprint for a modern and multimodal transport ecosystem.

Mbah also launched 100 out of the 200 CNG Mass Transit buses acquired by the administration, the Enugu State Modern Transport System as well as over 80 modern bus shelters constructed across the state.

The terminals visited and personally commissioned were the Holy Ghost Terminal 1 (Enugu Central Station 1), designated for interstate transport; Holy Ghost Terminal 2 (Enugu Central Station 2) for intercity transport; Nsukka Terminal (Nsukka Central Station); Abakpa Nike Terminal (Abakpa Central Station), and Gariki Terminal (Gariki Central Station).

Mbah said the projects, which drew huge crowds and elicited palpable joy among the residents, was a key part of the administration’s integrated five-terminal Transport Infrastructure Project, Phase 1, in line with his vision to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Holy Ghost Terminal 2, the governor recalled that until the commencement of the project in late 2023, the Holy Ghost area was “practically a synonym for chaotic traffic and general disorderliness.”

Continuing, he said, “Aside from the fact it constituted a major municipal blight, we knew we could not attain our audacious economic goals if we lacked an efficient public transport system that offered both comfort and dignity.

“We knew that our goal to make Enugu the most livable city in Nigeria will be a futile bid, if we were unable to tackle problems such as persistent traffic gridlock.

“So, from the very first day of this administration, we made a promise: to build a world-class transport system that moves people, connects businesses and communities, and, crucially, that rightfully positions Enugu State as a model of modern governance, sustainable growth, and human dignity.

“Today’s commissioning of the newly completed world-class terminals and the CNG Bus Mass Transit Scheme is indeed, beyond a ribbon-cutting exercise. It ushers in a whole new experience; fundamentally connecting our vision to action, and our action to the daily lives of the over seven million residents of Enugu State.”

He explained that alongside the CNG Rapid Bus Service (Mass Transit Scheme), the terminals were “central pillars of our transport agenda – a multimodal highway to the future – integrating road, rail, air, and waterways into one seamless, safe, and efficient ecosystem.”

He also described the terminals as catalysts for economic development and “engines of economic revival.”

“They represent our capacity to deliver projects that empower Ndi Enugu and set our state on a robust trajectory of growth.

“Already, this project is creating jobs, stimulating SMEs, and positioning Enugu to compete with Africa’s best. Through it, we’re creating over 20,000 jobs across BRT, 2,000 hybrid city taxis, airport operations, ride-hailing and support services.”

He said that the Enugu Transport Management system would eliminate corruption that had been the bane of government enterprises to ensure sustainability, counting on an e-ticketing system that eliminates leakages, guarantees transparency, and ensures every payment is accounted for.

“Commuters simply need to purchase a ticket and top-up as they find suitable. Remarkably, a single valid ticket grants the holder access to other buses. Importantly, our comprehensive insurance coverage protects both the assets and the people who use them,” he stated.

Mbah thanked President Bola Tinubu for his committed to the state’s development

“Through words and deeds, the President has demonstrated a sincere love and support towards Enugu – and indeed the South East’s progress. An example is the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, which would clearly re-position Enugu as an aviation and economic hub.

‘So, we commend the President because no administration has given as much support to the sub-nationals as this President has done, he concluded.

In his goodwill message, the Programme Director/CEO of the Presidential Initiative on CNG, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, who was represented by Engr. Tari Mayor-Bright, commended Governor Mbah for the ultramodern terminal and massive deployment of CNG buses.

“This this is not just infrastructure, but a bold step in setting up a modern transportation system geared towards a cleaner, safer and more affordable transport for the people of Enugu State,” he stated.

Also, the Managing Director of contractors, Planet Project Construction Company, Biodun Otunola, said that building five terminals simultaneously was unprecedented.

“No administration has ever done this before since the history of Nigeria. We are in this industry and we have the records,” he stated.

He described the terminals as products of a good research and political will of the governor to get things done.

Speaking at the various locations, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor; Council Chairman of Enugu North LGA, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh; Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Engr. Jude Asogwa; Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu; Chairman, Ogige Market Traders Association, Hon. Onyema Idoko; President, Nsukka General Assembly, Clinton Ogbonna; Chairman, Enugu East LGA, Beloved Dan-Anike; Traditional Ruler of Nike, Igwe Julius Nnaji; Chairman, Enugu South LGA, Hon. Caleb Ani and the Chairman, Enugu South Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Mike Nna Ukwu, expressed the people’s joy over the projects and buses, describing them as economic catalysts.