We’re proud of you – Fubara hails Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, on his 58th birthday, describing him as a leader whose commitment to public service continues to yield visible results.

Fubara, in a goodwill message he personally signed in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said the state is proud of the former governor of Rivers State for the infrastructural development under his watch in Abuja as the FCT minister.

Fubara, in the message on behalf of his family and the people of the state, said the celebration is significant, and it is coming at a time when Wike’s leadership in the FCT has continued to attract national attention for its infrastructural impact.

He noted that Wike’s sterling qualities have translated into positive and unprecedented contributions to the development of FCT, particularly in the expansion of public infrastructure and the improvement of service delivery.

He said, “We are proud of you. You have continued to provide enduring infrastructural development in Abuja, reinforcing your reputation as a public servant committed to results and to the advancement of the Nigerian capital city.

Fubara, however, wished Wike a fulfilling celebration as he marks another year of life and service to the nation.

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