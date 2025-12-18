Vice chair, two councillors, others abducted by gunmen in Borno

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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The newly elected vice chairman in the last Saturday local government polls, Alhaji Saidu, and two councillors representing Zarawuyaku and Miringa wards of Biu local government area in Borno state were reportedly abducted by suspected terrorists between Kamuya village and Buni Yadi road.

Also abducted were some unidentified passengers travelling in an Hizbah vehicle en route from Potiskum town of Yobe state to Biu.

Credible sources revealed that the incident took place in the evening on Wednesday when the elected politicians/officers were heading from Biu to Maiduguri.

It was also gathered that one of the councillors abducted was the immediate past vice chairman of Biu local government.

“Yes, our newly elected Vice Chairman in the last Saturday local government polls, Alhaji Saidu, and two Councillors representing Zarawuyaku and Miringa Wards of Biu local government area in Borno state were abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists between Kamuya village and Buni Yadi road.

“They were abducted alongside some unidentified passengers travelling in a Hizbah vehicle en route from Potiskum town of Yobe state to Biu.

“One of the councillors abducted was the immediate past vice chairman of Biu local government.

“We are appealing to the government and our security agencies to intensify efforts in rescuing them and other captives safely.” A senior politician who did not want his name mentioned stated.

Recalled that the approximately 120 km road which stretches from Biu-Buratai-Kamuya-Buni-Damaturu has remained a death trap, as many people were killed and abducted while plying it.