Troops repel ISWAP attack on Mairari base, recover arms, motorcycles

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops have repelled a failed attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mairari in Borno State, neutralising two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) and recovering arms and other items during a follow-up operation.

Sources revealed on Saturday that the terrorists attempted to attack the base but were thwarted, with several of them killed and others wounded.

Another source said that the terrorists evacuated their dead and injured after the failed assault.

According to the sources, “At about 6:10 a.m. on Friday, troops of Sector 3 Stabilisation Operation, supported by the Theatre Command Quick Reaction Force, the Nigeria Police crack team and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted an exploitation operation in the area.

“During the exploitation, troops discovered several terrorist corpses and recovered assorted items, including five motorcycles, two Android phones, AK-47 rifles, a belt containing 165 rounds of PKT ammunition, five AK-47 magazines loaded with 30 rounds each, and 59 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Other items recovered included blankets, a hand grenade, a combat boot, a flak jacket, plastic bottles containing engine oil, a stretcher, a wristwatch, a camel bag, spinners and a motorcycle pump.

“Two VBIEDs used in the attack were destroyed by troops using SHILKA firepower, resulting in significant damage to the road at two separate points.

“No casualty was recorded on the side of the troops. They remain dominant and have continued fighting patrols to secure the general area,” sources added.