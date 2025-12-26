Troops kill terrorists, recover arms, livestock in multiple operations — Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops across theatres have neutralised terrorists and arrested suspected gunrunners in coordinated operations nationwide.

A credible Army Headquarters source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the troops had sustained offensive operations with remarkable successes.

The source said the troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 3, under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, engaged terrorists at a crossing point near Magami village on Wednesday, while on a fighting patrol at Magami town, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

It added that two terrorists were neutralised during a firefight as well as recovery of two AK-47 magazines loaded with 39 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one belt of 7.62mm ammunition containing 54 rounds, and other sundry items.

“Similarly, at about 3:30 p.m. the same day, troops engaged terrorists during a fighting patrol around Kangiwa, Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State, forcing the criminals to flee.

“Items recovered from the encounter included one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle, while troops continue aggressive patrols to deny terrorists freedom of action.

“In another operation, troops of 17 Brigade, deployed at FOB Malumfashi in Katsina State, foiled a livestock rustling attempt during an ambush between Burdugau and Unguwar Matau villages.

“The terrorists fled after a firefight, abandoning 51 cows, 63 sheep and one donkey, which were later handed over to the Chairman of Malumfashi Local Government Area.”

The source said the troops of 12 Brigade, working with the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended a suspected gunrunner during a joint operation in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly supplied an AK-47 rifle obtained from Nasarawa State to a criminal in Loko.

“Items recovered included a mobile phone and keypad, while the suspect is currently in DSS custody.

“In the same operation, troops rescued one kidnap victim at Aiyetoro Kiri in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, following the abduction of two civilians in Lokoja Local Government Area on Dec. 19.

“The rescued victim is receiving treatment at a military medical facility.”

The military source revealed that troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), repelled an attempted armed robbery at Tenti Community in Bokkos area of Plateau.

It added that the suspects fled, but six residents sustained injuries and were evacuated to hospital, while a manhunt for the attackers continues.

According to the source, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) apprehended three suspected gunrunners during a joint operation with the DSS at Igoje in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue.

“The suspects have been handed over to the DSS for further investigation.

“The Nigerian Army remains commited to sustaining offensive operations to protect lives, property and national security across the country.” (NAN)