Tinubu, service chiefs meeting in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at about 06:01pm after the President left the State House Conference Hall for the book launch of “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari”.

It is Tinubu’s first meeting with the military high command since he swore in General Christopher Musa (retd.) as the new Minister of Defence on December 4.

Although the agenda of Monday’s meeting is not yet public, the engagement is coming as 115 students kidnapped from a Catholic boarding school in November remain in captivity.

On November 26, Tinubu declared a national security emergency and ordered fresh recruitment into security agencies.

He also ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel from VIPs.

The meeting also comes days after Nigeria’s Senate approved Tinubu’s request to deploy troops to the Republic of Benin following an attempted coup in the neighbouring country.

There was also pressure for the President to sack his Minister of State for Defence over the insecurity.