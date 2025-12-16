Tinubu, Musa, Sanwo-Olu to soldiers: You’re bedrock of Nigeria’s peace, stability

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, commended serving and retired officers of the Nigerian Army, describing them as the bedrock of Nigeria’s peace and stability.

They spoke during the 5-Day Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025, themed ‘Examining the Current Landscape of Terrorism through the Lenses of Diplomatic and Military Actions: Strategy for Long-term Prevention and Stabilisation’, held at the Abalti Barracks, Ojuelegba in Lagos.

Declaring the conference open, President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, acknowledged the sacrifices of military personnel across the country.

He said: “The debt Nigeria owes its soldiers cannot be exhausted in a day nor captured in words alone. You have chosen duty over comfort and service over ease, standing in harm’s way so that our people may sleep in peace.”

He noted that the conference remained a critical platform for introspection and institutional renewal within the Army, as well as an avenue for honest reflection, reverse evaluation, and the continuous improvement of planning, administration, and operations.

While assuring that the Federal Government would continue to support the Army in fulfilling its constitutional mandate, he added: “Since assuming the mantle of leadership, we have followed closely the impressive progress being made in transforming the Nigerian Army into a professional, adaptable, and resilient force. There is no nation that can achieve greatness without security. We are firmly committed to the modernization of the Armed Forces through improved training, modern equipment, and enhanced operational capacity.”

The President cited the induction of new aviation assets, the procurement of armoured and mine-resistant vehicles, as well as the refurbishment of over 100 armoured fighting vehicles, which he said had returned to active service. He noted that the positive reports emerging from various theatres of operations were encouraging and testified to the Army’s courage, resilience, and professionalism.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), described the COAS Annual Conference as a critical platform for strengthening the Nigerian Army’s professionalism and alignment with national security priorities. He added that it was essential for reviewing operational posture and sharpening future strategies.

He stated: “Nigeria continues to face a combination of terrorism, banditry, criminality, and other asymmetric threats that require sustained focus, strategic clarity, and adaptive leadership,” expressing confidence that the conference deliberations would yield actionable recommendations and innovative approaches to enhance operational effectiveness in 2026 and beyond.

Commending officers and soldiers across various theatres, he praised their resilience and professionalism, noting that the capacity of terrorist groups and criminal elements had been “significantly degraded across multiple theatres.” He emphasized that jointness and inter-service cooperation are now fundamental to national defence.

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described security as a fundamental prerequisite for development and commended the Nigerian Army for its pivotal role in preserving national unity and safeguarding democratic governance. He assured the state government’s continued support for the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army to enhance peace and stability in Lagos State.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to building a more professional and future-ready force, lauding the support from President Tinubu and the National Assembly for strengthening operations, modernization, and institutional growth, while highlighting ongoing successes in counter-terrorism, banditry, and other internal security operations.

The COAS also stressed troop welfare, pledging to entrench a people-centred leadership culture. “Our soldiers are the core and enduring strength of the Nigerian Army, and the robust administration, training, morale, and welfare of the soldiers and their families remain one of my top priorities,” he said, reaffirming the Army’s loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief and the Constitution.