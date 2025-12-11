Step-by-step guide on applying for Nigeria Police recruitment 2025/2026

The Police Service Commission, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, has announced the commencement of applications for prospective Police Constables and Specialist personnel.
This follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive authorising the enlistment of 50,000 additional personnel to boost national security and increase the Force’s capacity to confront escalating crime and insecurity nationwide.
The online application window will be open from December 15, 2025, through January 25, 2026.
Below is a step-by-step guide on how to submit your application:
STEP 1: CHECK YOUR ELIGIBILITY
Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.
Physically and mentally fit.
Free from financial embarrassment.
Of good character with no criminal record.
Age limits:
18–25 years for General Duty.
Up to 28 years for Specialists.
Female applicants must not be pregnant during training.
Physical requirements:
General Duty males: min height 1.67m, chest 86cm
General Duty females: min height 1.64m
STEP 2: CONFIRM YOUR QUALIFICATIONS
General Duty: Minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics.
Specialists: Minimum of four credits, relevant trade experience (3+ years), and trade test certificates.
STEP 3: PREPARE YOUR DOCUMENTS
Soft copies of:
First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)
SSCE/NECO result
Birth certificate
LGA/State of origin certificate
Specialists must also include:
Trade Test Certificates
Driver’s Licence (for driver roles)
STEP 4: APPLY ONLINE
Visit the portal: https://npfapplication.psc.gov.ng
Ensure you have:
National Identification Number
Functional email address
Phone number for communication
Upload all required documents.
STEP 5: KNOW THE CATEGORIES
A. General Duty
Police Constables
B. Specialist Roles
Medical: Medical Assistants
Transport: Drivers, Mechanics, Auto-Electricians, Dispatch Riders
EOD-CBRN: Forensic Assistants, General Operatives
K9 Section: Dog handlers
Mounted Troop: Horse riders
Marine: Deckhands, Divers, Engineers, Boat Mechanics
Artisans: Electricians, Plumbers, Welders, AC/Refrigeration tech
Tailoring: Tailors
Communication & IT: Technicians and Operators
Band Section: Musical Equipment Specialists
STEP 6: BE READY FOR TESTS
Physical and medical exams
Aptitude tests
Background verification
STEP 7: FOLLOW THE RULES
Recruitment is free and merit-based.
Any bribery or financial inducement will be punished.
STEP 8: FOR MORE INFORMATION
Visit PSC social media handles or FAQ page.
Call: 09060483893, 09135006008, 09135006009
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.