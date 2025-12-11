Step-by-step guide on applying for Nigeria Police recruitment 2025/2026

The Police Service Commission, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, has announced the commencement of applications for prospective Police Constables and Specialist personnel.

This follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive authorising the enlistment of 50,000 additional personnel to boost national security and increase the Force’s capacity to confront escalating crime and insecurity nationwide.

The online application window will be open from December 15, 2025, through January 25, 2026.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to submit your application:

STEP 1: CHECK YOUR ELIGIBILITY

Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Physically and mentally fit.

Free from financial embarrassment.

Of good character with no criminal record.

Age limits:

18–25 years for General Duty.

Up to 28 years for Specialists.

Female applicants must not be pregnant during training.

Physical requirements:

General Duty males: min height 1.67m, chest 86cm

General Duty females: min height 1.64m

STEP 2: CONFIRM YOUR QUALIFICATIONS

General Duty: Minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics.

Specialists: Minimum of four credits, relevant trade experience (3+ years), and trade test certificates.

STEP 3: PREPARE YOUR DOCUMENTS

Soft copies of:

First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)

SSCE/NECO result

Birth certificate

LGA/State of origin certificate

Specialists must also include:

Trade Test Certificates

Driver’s Licence (for driver roles)

STEP 4: APPLY ONLINE

Visit the portal: https://npfapplication.psc.gov.ng

Ensure you have:

National Identification Number

Functional email address

Phone number for communication

Upload all required documents.

STEP 5: KNOW THE CATEGORIES

A. General Duty

Police Constables

B. Specialist Roles

Medical: Medical Assistants

Transport: Drivers, Mechanics, Auto-Electricians, Dispatch Riders

EOD-CBRN: Forensic Assistants, General Operatives

K9 Section: Dog handlers

Mounted Troop: Horse riders

Marine: Deckhands, Divers, Engineers, Boat Mechanics

Artisans: Electricians, Plumbers, Welders, AC/Refrigeration tech

Tailoring: Tailors

Communication & IT: Technicians and Operators

Band Section: Musical Equipment Specialists

STEP 6: BE READY FOR TESTS

Physical and medical exams

Aptitude tests

Background verification

STEP 7: FOLLOW THE RULES

Recruitment is free and merit-based.

Any bribery or financial inducement will be punished.

STEP 8: FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit PSC social media handles or FAQ page.

Call: 09060483893, 09135006008, 09135006009