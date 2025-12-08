State police will end insecurity in six months if approved – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s worsening security challenges can be brought under control within six months if the Federal Government approves the establishment of state police.

Adams made the assertion during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, as fresh concerns continue to mount over rising incidents of violence and criminality across the country.

He revealed that, for the first time, leaders across all six geopolitical zones have reached a consensus on the need for state-controlled policing, noting that resistance to the proposal has substantially diminished, even in the North.

“Across the six geopolitical zones, there is now a shared agreement on the need for state police. Our Northern brothers — including governors and traditional rulers — also support it,” Adams said.

According to him, the only remaining obstacles are legislative and executive approvals.

“If the National Assembly passes the bill and the president signs it into law, insecurity in this country can be drastically reduced within six months,” he added.

Adams acknowledged the role of the South-West’s regional security outfit, Amotekun, but stressed that the group lacks the advanced weaponry and legal backing required to effectively confront heavily armed terrorists and organised criminal gangs.

He also referenced a recent meeting of Southern governors, where consensus was reached that state police remains a non-negotiable pillar in the demand for true federalism and sustainable grassroots security.

Backing their stance, Adams insisted that no patriotic Nigerian should oppose the initiative.

“I fully align with the position of the Southern governors. State police is not optional; it is a critical component of true federalism,” he said.

He further praised South-West governors for their early resolve on regional security collaboration, stressing that the current security crisis requires urgent and decisive action.

Responding to fears that state police could be abused by governors to target political opponents, Adams acknowledged the concerns but urged Nigerians to place the sanctity of human lives above political considerations.

“While those fears are understandable, the protection of lives must be our highest priority,” he concluded.