Sanwo-olu unveils disability inclusion compact, says inclusion is justice, not charity

… As LASODA empowers over 200 persons with disabilities with assistive devices

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday declared that the state is set to introduce a far-reaching Lagos Disability Inclusion Compact, a policy framework designed to deepen accessibility and entrench rights-based inclusion across every sector.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the governor who ways represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Bimbola Salu‑Hundeyin said Lagos must measure its progress “not by skyscrapers or speed of development, but by how well it ensures that everyone can thrive.”

“Inclusion is not an act of charity. It is an act of justice, equity, and responsible governance. No society can claim progress if millions of its citizens are denied opportunities to participate and lead.”

He stressed that persons with disabilities — about 15 per cent of the world’s population according to the WHO remain central to Lagos’ development. “They are not on the margins. They are one of the most vibrant and diverse segments of our society.”

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos Disability Inclusion Compact will strengthen LASODA’s enforcement powers while expanding inclusive education, upgrading accessible transport, enhancing digital access, boosting economic empowerment, and embedding accessibility into all new infrastructure.

“This compact will institutionalise inclusion. It will make accessibility a natural and expected component of every system we build.”

He cited ongoing efforts: investments in accessible schools, supportive hospital features, improved mobility systems, and strengthened disability legislation under the Lagos State Special Peoples’ Law which he described as one of the most progressive disability rights laws in Nigeria. But he also admitted that the journey is far from complete.

“Many public and private buildings still pose mobility difficulties. Stigma persists. Some children still struggle to access inclusive education. Our digital platforms require constant refinement. These gaps are not signs of failure they are reminders of the work ahead.”

The governor highlighted this year’s Lagos Ability Expo and Talent Showcase as proof of the creativity and talent within the disability community.

He shared the story of a visually impaired student in Surulere whose digital Braille tablet transformed her learning experience.

“That single device boosted her confidence so much that she now tutors younger students,” he said. “When people receive the right tools, their brilliance becomes undeniable.”

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed Lagos’ alignment with global frameworks such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals, stressing that inclusion is a right, not a privilege. He urged private organisations, employers, faith leaders, and technology creators to join hands with government.

“Persons with disabilities are innovators, creators, professionals, and leaders. We must open doors and dismantle all forms of discrimination.”

Earlier, the General Manager of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, LASODA, Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, welcomed participants to the commemoration, stressing that disability inclusion “does not rest on government alone, but on all stakeholders working together.”

She said this year’s theme, “Achieving the SDGs With and For Persons with Disabilities: A Lagos of Inclusion, Access, and Innovation,” aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration. Oyetunde-Lawal outlined Lagos’ goals for the event, including the development of actionable policy recommendations for 2026, boosted stakeholder motivation, distribution of assistive devices to more than 200 persons with disabilities, strengthened inter-agency partnerships, and greater visibility for disability narratives.

“Lagos is committed to ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully integrated into all spheres of life,” she said. “Our work continues to focus on policies and programmes that empower, protect, and promote equal access for all.”

Sanwo-Olu issued a rallying call to all Lagosians. “The Lagos we are building is one where ability is defined not by mobility, vision, or hearing, but by courage, creativity, potential, and contribution. Together, we will foster a disability-inclusive society that truly advances social progress.”

The governor’s declaration signals what may become a defining push toward positioning Lagos as Africa’s most disability-inclusive megacity a vision he insists is both achievable and urgent.