Rivers: APC welcomes Fubara, issues membership card

Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha,presenting Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State with his membership card

…Fubara promises to strengthen party

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has formally received the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, into the party.

The APC delegation on Friday was led by the Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

At the reception which was held in State Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor filled out the APC membership form and other party documents and was handed the party slip and membership card.

It would be recalled that Fubara had recently resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and moved to the APC to align his political move with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Okocha, who is believed to be a loyalist of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, while addressing the governor, said he was mandated to receive him (Fubara) by the National Chairman of APC.

Okocha said, “I was called up by the Chairman of our great party and given the mandate to visit you and make a presentation of our membership card to you as a prelude to the official reception.

“That assignment for me is a holy one for that matter. Before I get into that, let me take this time out to congratulate you on your decision to join the All Progressives Congress.

“I think on the day you spoke to Nigerians, I also was at the side of my television listening, and I was comfortable with all the reasons you adduced for which you made your decision to be part of Mr President’s political party.”

Okocha said he is pleased that they have agreed to work together in one political platform under the leadership and headship of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that the governor would get every support he needs to succeed.

He said, “As your servant, the Chairman of the party in the state, I want to say to you that we welcome you with our whole heart and assure you with due respect that we will be at your beck and call.

“I am also grateful and most thankful that this opportunity has presented to me and to us another vista for relationship, remembering what we used to do here in Rivers State.”

I will strengthen APC in Rivers.

However, in his response, Fubara said there was the need to align the state with the power at the centre in the interest of progress and development, stating that Rivers cannot stand separately.

He said the development would be the state working better to deliver Tinubu in 2027, especially for ensuring political stability in the state.

He said, “So, I took this decision as my return favour, my own clearing the bush to ensure that his reelection come 2027 will be easy and smooth in this state.

“Now that we are all in one party, I know we have always supported from, but from different flats, but now we are inside one flat. The job is now easy to fulfil what we have promised the present.

The Governor promised that he would take all necessary steps to strengthen the APC in the state.

“Let me thank the National Executive. The State Chairman representing the National Chairman, I want to assure you. That we will do everything to keep APC as the main and active progressive party in Rivers State.

We will not stop there. It is my duty from this minute to ensure that the party is properly taken care of. I will assure you here that every need of the Exco and the party becomes my responsibility.

“We have a task ahead. To preach the news of Mr President. To soften every strongman in this state and to make sure that at the end it would be a smooth sail in Rivers State,” he added.