PSC promotes one DIG, 7 AIGs, 13 CPs, 30 DCPs, 724 others D-G

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday approved the promotion of senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force following written examinations and oral interviews held on December 17, 2025, at its Abuja headquarters, presided over by Chairman DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd).

Among those promoted is AIG Mohammed Usman Gumel , elevated to Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG). He was previously AIG in charge of the Community Policing Project Department at Force Headquarters.

Others are Seven Commissioners of Police (CPs) promoted to Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs), including CP Ihebom Chukwuma (FCID), CP Maxwell Olatokunbo (K9), CP Abaniwonda Olufemi (Delta), 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police, DCPs, promoted to CPs, among them DCP Babalola Ayodeji Johnson, DCP Ali Umar Fage, DCP Cyril Uche Obiozo, and DCP Tabitha Bako.

Also, 30 ACPs were promoted to DCPs, including ACP Muhammad Nuhu Diggi (Dala, Kano), ACP Udu Moses Ogechi (Gombe), and ACP Afolaogun Toyin (Abeokuta),

51 Chief Superintendents, CSPs, elevated to ACPs, while 542 Superintendents, SPs, promoted to CSPs, 119 Deputy Superintendents, DSPs, promoted to Superintendents, and 12 Assistant Superintendents, ASPs, advanced to DSPs.