[Photos] 2027: Kano ex-lawmakers throw weight behind Tinubu, Barau

Former federal lawmakers from Kano State have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term and Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, for the Kano State governorship ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced in a statement signed by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, following a courtesy visit by the former lawmakers to Senator Barau in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Hon. Umar Sadiq, who represented Kumbotso Federal Constituency between 1979 and 1983, said the endorsement was a unanimous decision of the forum. He said the group had resolved to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election bid and Barau’s governorship ambition.

“This is the second term that we will be endorsing Senator Barau for the governorship of our state. He is a member of our forum and number one on our membership list. Additionally, we have endorsed President Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

“We don’t have any candidate other than Senator Barau. Insha Allah, he is the next governor of Kano State. Senator Barau has been working like a governor – his track record of performance is outstanding. We, therefore, urge him to sustain his good works,” he said.

Other members of the forum, including Hon. Idris Isah (Jollof), a former House of Representatives member, described Barau as a key figure in sustaining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, while Hon. Faruk Lawan, a former lawmaker who represented Bagwai/Shanono for 16 years, said the group would work to ensure victory for both Tinubu and Barau in 2027.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman, Hon. Mustapha Bala Dawaki, who is a member of the forum.

Responding, Senator Barau thanked the former lawmakers for their support, describing them as the backbone of Kano politics. He said the endorsement was part of a broader effort to “rescue” Kano State from what he described as poor leadership.

“This is my constituency as a member of the forum, and it is a thing of joy that you have queued behind the movement to rescue Kano State from the present misrule. This is a rescue mission.

“It is the failure of leadership that pushed Kano State to the path of retrogression. Kano is being run like a private enterprise. We will not sit idly by and allow things to continue deteriorating. It is not about you or me; it is about our state. Let us all work together to change the situation and utilise all resources for the benefit of all,” he said.