Passports: ‘Avoid louts, we’re available 24/7’ – Immigration CG tells Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Kemi Nandap, on Friday, urged Nigerians to shun touts and middlemen when applying for passports or other immigration services, insisting that the Service operates round-the-clock channels to assist citizens directly and transparently.

Nandap made the call in Abuja while delivering the keynote address at the fourth-quarter Nationwide Sensitisation Campaign against corruption and for improved service delivery.

The campaign, titled “Innovating for Transparency and Efficiency: Strengthening Service Delivery and Combating Corruption Through Reforms,” highlights the NIS’s ongoing efforts to modernise its operations and eliminate corruption.

Addressing participants, the Immigration chief said the era of relying on agents or informal handlers should be over, as the Service has put in place fully digital, citizen-focused systems that allow applicants to initiate and track their processes from the comfort of their homes.

She stressed that the NIS has functional 24-hour call lines, an active call centre, and constantly monitored email and social media channels, all designed to ensure citizens are attended to promptly and without intermediaries.

“You don’t have to go to a tout, you don’t have to go to an agent. You can apply for most of our facilities from the comfort of your home. Once you avoid putting yourself at the mercy of someone, you stay in control of your application and can always reach us at any time”, she stated.

Nandap noted that recent reforms, including automated passport application processes, biometric-based verification, expanded digital architecture and streamlined service-centre operations, have significantly reduced delays, improved transparency and minimised opportunities for extortion.

She explained that passport processing timelines have improved across multiple commands following the rollout of automated scheduling and digital communication platforms.

The Comptroller General also emphasised that transparency remains the foundation of effective immigration management.

She highlighted enhanced internal audits, stricter enforcement of ethical codes and redesigned workflows as key elements of the NIS’ anti-corruption strategy.

With digital payments and automated checkpoints reducing cash interactions, she said the Service is committed to stamping out malpractice at all levels.

Nandap further disclosed that the NIS has deepened its collaboration with sister agencies, civil-society groups, international partners, and the diplomatic community to align its operations with global border-management standards.

These partnerships, she said, are helping to harmonise processes, promote accountability and support ongoing reforms.

She appealed to citizens to familiarise themselves with official procedures, follow approved channels and use the Service’s feedback platforms—including suggestion boxes, hotlines and online desks—to report challenges or offer recommendations. “We are here for Nigerians. Tell us how to serve you better,” she said.

The Immigration CG also paid tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Mogolu, Tuga, Tula and Niger State, calling their deaths a painful reminder of the risks faced daily by immigration personnel.

She urged Nigerians and officers alike to embrace positive change, adding that sustainable reform depends on individual commitment and collective responsibility. “The change we want starts with each and every one of us,” she said.

Vanguard News