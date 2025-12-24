Other countries and what they call “Detty December”

“Detty December” is uniquely Nigerian, referring to the lively end-of-year festive season packed with parties, holidays, and celebrations.

While Nigeria has its own slang, the idea of marking the end of the year with festivities is universal.

Different countries, however, have their own terms and traditions for this period.

In Angola, the end-of-year festive period is popularly called “Operação Dezembro” (literally “December Operation”), which, like Detty December in Nigeria, refers to the busy, festive, and often party-filled season in December.

In the United States and Canada, it’s often called the Holiday Season or Christmas Season, encompassing Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year celebrations.

In the UK and Europe, the term Festive Season is widely used, though Yuletide is a more traditional or old-fashioned way to describe the period.

Germany, Austria, and Switzerland celebrate Weihnachtszeit (Christmas time) along with Advent, the four weeks leading up to Christmas.

In France, it’s referred to as Fêtes de fin d’année, literally “end-of-year celebrations,” including Noël (Christmas) and Nouvel An (New Year).

Italy marks the season as Feste di Natale, covering Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year festivities.

In Spain and much of Latin America, it’s called Navidad or Fiestas de fin de año, with some countries observing Las Posadas in early December.

The Philippines celebrates the Pasko Season, with “Pasko” meaning Christmas; this country has the longest Christmas season in the world, beginning as early as September.

South Africa simply calls it the December Holidays or Festive Season, aligning with school and public holidays.

In Brazil, it’s Festa de Fim de Ano, encompassing end-of-year parties, Christmas, and New Year celebrations, with the famous beach-side Réveillon for New Year.

In India, major cities celebrate a mix of Christmas and New Year Holidays, combining parties and cultural events across religions and traditions.

Finally, Australia and New Zealand refer to it as the Christmas or Holiday Season, with summer celebrations, outdoor gatherings, and family vacations dominating the period.

In essence, while “Detty December” is uniquely Nigerian and informal, the concept—a month-long celebration at the end of the year—is a global tradition, each culture adding its own name, traditions, and vibe.

Vanguard News