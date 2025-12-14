Osun to digitise public primary, secondary school

As group provides assist 30,000 students to access digital tools

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has reiterated that the Ademola Adeleke-led administration is committed to digitize its public Primary and Secondary schools across the State.

Speaking at a programme, organised by The Teens Awareness Initiative, for public school students in Osogbo, the Executive Secretary, Ministry Education, Osogbo zone, Mrs Adeoye Abidemi said government in collaboration with the group have been providing computers across schools in the state.

The programme tagged; “Enhancing Quality Education”, brought together students from public Primary and Secondary schools where were given orientation about digital literacy.

Mrs Abidemi disclosed that the collaboration has led to the availability of learning passport, which enables students to study individually beyond the classroom. Because the curriculum aligns with the passport, it has become the root source of our improved performance in all external examinations.

“The UBEC, SUBEB and the Osun State government are working to digitize all our primary schools. When you enter the schools, we have computers for the children, and teachers are assigned to teach them.

“However, the problem we face is theft, which is why the Ministry of Education has called on all baales and monarchs to help secure our schools,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, The Teen Initiative, Rhoda Israel, disclosed that the has given support to over 30,000 young people, providing them with opportunities for free learning.

She said the group has free digital connectivity, accessible to all students in the Osun State, saying that they are working more to ensure that there are facilities in all schools for digital learning in the State.

According to her, “Our aim is to ensure that every child, every young person have access to quality education that prepares them for the future, that helps them to maximize their potentials and also connects them to opportunities. That is what we have been doing in the last six years.

“The six years journey has been impacted, a journey of impacts, a journey of purpose, a journey of success and progress. We have evolved over the years, leveraging on partnerships, leveraging on support from governments, individuals, and even international organizations.

“We have been into education campaigns, advocate for and gave out scholarships, we are into free tutorial and mentorship programmes, presently, we have an intervention funded by UNICEF, which is leading in Nigeria when it comes to digital literacy.

“We have reached over 30,000 young people since we started, giving them opportunities for free learning. We now have a free learning platform developed by UNICEF that is accessible to all students in Osun State.” she said.

However, the Director of Programmes and Vice President of the Teens Awareness Initiative, Gbenga Oloke, urged the students to make use of the access to digital learning for a brighter future.

Oloke said ”My advice to residents of the state especially parents is to ensure that their children have access to digital learning. I understand that we live in a society where the negative aspects of digital and social media have become pronounced, but let us also recognize the positivity they have brought. And for students, always make sure of take advantage of the opportunities rather than disadvantage.