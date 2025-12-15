Osun: Opposition turmoil won’t distract Adeleke — Accord

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Accord Party has dismissed what it described as opposition-sponsored turmoil in Osun State, insisting that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains firmly focused on governance and will not be distracted by attempts to stir confusion ahead of the governorship election.

In a statement issued on Monday from its national secretariat in Abuja, the party said the alleged parallel governorship primary making the rounds in the state was a political charade that poses no threat to its position or to the prevailing political reality in Osun.

The statement was signed by Joseph Omorogbe, National Publicity Secretary of Accord, who spoke on behalf of the party’s national leadership.

According to Accord, the purported primary was orchestrated by political opportunists allegedly backed by jittery opposition figures unsettled by Governor Adeleke’s emergence as the party’s governorship flag bearer.

“The national leadership of Accord is on notice of the charade called the parallel governorship primary in Osun State staged by some fun-seeking fellows making a mockery of the nation’s democracy,” it stated.

The party said the exercise lacked both political credibility and legal standing, describing it as a calculated attempt to mislead the public and manufacture a sense of crisis where none exists.

Accord further noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had disowned the exercise, declaring it unauthorised and of no consequence to the forthcoming governorship election.

The party said the electoral umpire made it clear that it neither monitored nor recognised the purported primary.

“The sham the political hirelings staged to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public was swiftly disowned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as null, void and of no effect,” Omorogbe said.

Emphasising that it would not be drawn into distractions, Accord said its attention remains on governance and the maintenance of peace and political stability in Osun State.

“Accord will not dissipate energy responding to frivolities from jokers and political nomads roaming the democratic space in search of elusive greener pastures,” Omorogbe declared.

The party portrayed Governor Adeleke as calm and undistracted amid the unfolding opposition disarray, noting that his focus remains on delivering tangible dividends of democracy to residents of the state. It added that Osun has enjoyed peace and stability since he assumed office.

“As a compassionate leader, Governor Adeleke is focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Osun State and will not be distracted by the antics of the main opposition party in the state,” it added.

Accord also said the governor enjoys broad public trust, describing him as a people-orientated leader whom citizens willingly followed to the party because of his commitment to their welfare and interests.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the party used the opportunity to highlight its growing political strength, saying it has recorded a steady influx of new members nationwide, alongside increasing expressions of interest from Nigerians seeking an alternative political platform.

“Accordingly, Accord welcomes numerous Nigerians who recently joined our great party and those who have indicated interest in joining. The party is big enough to accommodate millions of fellow compatriots,” it said.

The statement called for unity, urging supporters to remain focused on shared goals rather than political theatrics.