NSCDC arrests eight suspects over outpost attack in Katsina

NSCDC officials

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested eight suspects in connection with the attack on its outpost at Koraman Nayalli in Katsina metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, SC Buhari Hamisu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday.

Hamisu said that on Sunday, a group of miscreants protested a raid that resulted in the death of a suspected drug peddler, Uzairu, alias ‘Dan’kuda’.

“The miscreants in large numbers stormed the premises of the Iutpost at Koraman Nayalli, Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, and set the building ablaze.

“During the incident, three motorcycles and other relevant properties belonging to the outpost were also burnt,” he said.

According to him, the miscreants, while carrying dangerous weapons, also visited the nearby outposts of NSCDC and the Police at Filin Kanada.

“The Special Response Squads from NSCDC and police controlled the situation through adequate security measures, and normalcy had since been restored,” Hamisu added.

According to him, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Abbas Moriki, had ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He further conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the outpost and constituted a 7-man committee to ensure proper investigation,” the PRO revealed.

According to Hamisu, Moriki also warned all criminals and economic saboteurs to either desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.

Vanguard News