’Nigeria’s ambassadorial nominations should be based on merit’

President Bola Tinubu

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A former governorship aspirant and women leader in Kogi State, Princess Grace Adejoh, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the recently released list of ambassadorial nominees, arguing that several of the names do not reflect merit or the professional requirements of the role.

Speaking in Lokoja on Friday, Adejoh stressed that ambassadorial assignments are significant national responsibilities that should be entrusted only to individuals with the competence and capacity to represent Nigeria effectively.

She noted that some individuals on the list appear to have been selected based on political considerations, warning that such an approach could negatively affect the country’s international engagements.

According to her:

“The recent ambassadorial nominations announced by the Presidency have raised legitimate concerns about our nation’s commitment to merit, professionalism, and national interest. Ambassadors are not political ornaments; they are the face and voice of Nigeria abroad. Their competence directly influences how the world sees us and how Nigerians are treated outside our borders.

“At a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges, insecurity, and declining global confidence, the quality of our foreign representatives is too important to be compromised. Unfortunately, the current list of nominees gives the impression that diplomacy is being treated as a reward system rather than a strategic national responsibility.

“This perception is harmful. It reinforces the belief that influential positions in Nigeria belong not to the most competent, but to the most connected. Hardworking citizens who believe in meritocracy are left discouraged, wondering whether excellence still matters in this country.”

Adejoh acknowledged the President for his conciliatory approach in recent political reconciliations but emphasized that certain institutions should remain insulated from politics.

“Ambassadorial appointments require experience, maturity, discipline, and diplomatic finesse. They should never become instruments of settlement,” she said.

Reflecting on her own exposure to diplomatic work while serving under a former Nigerian ambassador in Singapore, Adejoh noted that the role demands intellect, tact, and global awareness—qualities she believes should guide the selection process.

She added that the President had previously been commended for appointing General Musa as Minister of Defence, an action widely viewed as merit-driven, and urged him to apply the same standard to ambassadorial nominations.

“A review of the list would signal responsive leadership and reassure citizens that Nigeria is serious about the quality of its global representation. It would also restore faith in fairness and competence in public service.

“Nigeria needs credible ambassadors now more than ever. We cannot afford anything less,” she said.