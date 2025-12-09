Nigerians to benefit as Canada roll out Express Entry pathway for foreign doctors in 2026

Canada is set to introduce a new Express Entry category in early 2026 to help foreign doctors working in the country transition to permanent residence.

The announcement came in a December 8, 2025 news release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The move follows persistent physician shortages and is part of broader efforts to stabilise Canada’s health system while attracting high-skilled professionals.

IRCC said the new category will target international doctors with at least one year of Canadian work experience in eligible occupations earned within the last three years. Once draws begin in 2026, qualified applicants will receive invitations to apply for permanent residence.

“We’re giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians. Invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026,” IRCC stated.

Ottawa will also reserve 5,000 federal admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers. These reserved spots are separate from existing Provincial Nominee Program allocations. Successful nominees will benefit from expedited 14-day work permit processing while their permanent residence applications are underway.

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said the initiative will support Canada’s goals of attracting global talent and retaining doctors already providing care.

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages. This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” she said.

Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, added that increasing the number of qualified physicians is essential to improving access to health care nationwide.

“Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada’s health workforce shortages. Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care. By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health care system so Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it,” Chi said.

While Canada is opening a new Express Entry pathway for foreign doctors, it is simultaneously tightening its wider immigration system for 2026.

Study permit allocations will drop to 408,000 from 437,000 in 2025, with provinces and territories assigned quotas to manage inflows.

Vanguard News