Nigerian newspapers review: [Insecurity] Bandits unleash terror in Kogi, Kano, Sokoto, Kwara

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with tales of bandits unleashing terror in Kogi, Kano, Sokoto and Kwara.

Another headline features Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf expressing concern over the rising number of inmates awaiting trial, noting that prolonged delays in the justice process erode public confidence and weaken the rule of law.

Vanguard also reports that the Presidency replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying terrorism took root under his watch.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that armed bandits’ repeated abduction of schoolchildren has renewed concerns over the abandoned Safe School Initiative, which received $30 million but still left over 42,000 schools without adequate protection or infrastructure.

Next paper, The Punch’s lead headline states that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is currently weighed down by crude-backed loan obligations estimated at N8.07 trn based on an analysis of its 2024 financial statements and capital-commitment disclosures.

Finally, The Nation leads with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, saying it is now total war on bandits, terrorists and criminal elements behind the escalation of insecurity in parts of the country.

Vanguard News