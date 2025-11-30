Delayed trials weaken public trust, undermine rule of law – Gov Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

….as lawyers task leaders on prudent use of public funds

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has bemoaned the mounting cases of awaiting trial inmates in the country, warning that delayed trials weaken public trust and undermine the rule of law.

He disclosed that a recent review his government carried out on cases of prolonged detention in custodial centers, “revealed deeply troubling cases of inmates who had spent years behind bars without trial, without case files, and sometimes without legal representation.”

According to him, leaders in the country must be constantly reminded that governance must be anchored on justice, fairness, and accountability.

“In every society, the law serves as the foundation upon which peace, order, and development are built. When law functions effectively and fairly, society thrives; when law is weakened, every other sector suffers.

“The law defines our limitations, guides our responsibilities, and ensures that government remains a servant of the people,” he added.

The Kano state governor spoke on the theme: “Law & Society: Leadership, Infrastructural Development, Pursuit of Good Governance,” at the Annual Dinner and Awards Night organized by The Creed, a Law-based publication committed to promoting the rule of law.

He said it was the realization that many were languishing in prison without trial, that his government, working closely with the Attorney-General, directed swift administrative action to trace missing files, issue pending legal advice, initiate prosecution where necessary, and withdraw cases where justice so demanded.

“This intervention was not an isolated effort. It forms part of a broader justice reform agenda aimed at protecting fundamental rights, strengthening due process, and ensuring timely access to justice.

“We are also supporting initiatives that expand legal aid, formalize volunteer legal services, and integrate pro bono networks into the State’s justice architecture, because justice should never depend on wealth or influence.

“In the last few years, we have made deliberate efforts to strengthen the justice sector because a society that seeks development must first entrench justice.”

Governor Yusuf, whose speech was read by the Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,

Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, SAN, equally disclosed that his administration is supporting initiatives that expand legal aid, formalize volunteer legal services, and integrate pro bono networks into the state’s justice architecture, insisting that justice should never depend on wealth or influence.

Meanwhile, in his keynote address at the event, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Sebastine Hon, stressed the need for prudent management of public resources by political leaders in the country.

Prof. Hon, SAN, who was in federal government’s legal team that secured fiscal autonomy for Local Government Councils in the country, noted that despite the Supreme Court judgement, not much developments have reached the rural areas.

“With prudent utilization of resources, Nigerians are not supposed to be hungry. Development is supposed to have reached the villages.

“Let our leaders not ignore the rural communities because they are the mainstay of our economy. We should also tackle the issue of insecurity. If not, our food security will be gone, so also will our stomach infrastructure,” the law don warned.

In his welcome remarks, the Publisher and Editor-in-chief, The Creed, Mr. John-Austin Unachukwu, said the event was organized to reaffirm the collective duty to strengthen the rule of law, uphold justice, and advance good governance in Nigeria.

“Tonight, we honour the exceptional – legal icons and professionals whose careers have shaped the practice of law and governance in Nigeria, we also honour public sector leaders whose contributions to governance and development reflect the highest ideals of service”, he added.

Aside from governor Yusuf, other recipients of awards at the event held on Saturday night, included the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe, a former President of the association, Mr. Augustine Alegeh, as well as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero.