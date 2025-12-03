Musa to Senate: Unified national database key to ending Nigeria’s security crisis

…..no negotiation with terrorists, ransom payments must stop

By Efe Onodjae

Minister-designate and immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, yesterday told the Senate that Nigeria’s fight against insecurity will remain ineffective until the country establishes a unified national database that captures every citizen and links all security, banking and identity systems together.

Speaking during his ministerial screening in Abuja, Musa described Nigeria’s fragmented data architecture as one of the biggest obstacles to tracking criminals, dismantling networks, and preventing repeat offenders from operating freely across states.

According to him, the nation’s multiple data silos—operated separately by immigration, quarantine services and other agencies, have created dangerous gaps exploited by terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, cyber-criminals and illegal mining syndicates.

He said: “Something as simple as a unified database for all citizens is urgently needed. Not a situation where immigration has one, quarantine has another. Once you commit a crime, it should be easy to track and trace you. Other countries can instantly deactivate bank accounts or digital access; we must get to that point.”

Musa noted that integrating ICT into the security architecture would revolutionise investigations, allowing agencies to trace ransom payments, monitor suspicious transactions and profile criminal networks in real time.

No negotiation with terrorists

The minister-designate maintained a firm stance that government at all levels must enforce a total ban on ransom payments and negotiations with terrorists, warning that such actions only empower criminals.

“There is no negotiation with any criminal. When people pay ransoms, it buys terrorists time to regroup, re-arm and plan new attacks. Communities that negotiated still got attacked later,” he said.

Musa added that ransom money can be digitally monitored, insisting that Nigeria’s banking system has the capability to trace financial flows connected to crime if fully activated.

‘Kinetic efforts alone cannot win the war’

The retired general stressed that military operations represent only 25–30 per cent of the counter-insurgency effort, adding that poverty, illiteracy, poor governance and weak local government structures continue to feed criminal activities.

He challenged state and local government administrators to take responsibility for community-level intelligence and early intervention, noting that security agencies cannot shoulder the entire national burden alone.

Musa criticised Nigeria’s slow justice system, especially the prolonged trials for terrorism and kidnapping, saying the delays weaken morale within the armed forces.

“In some countries, terrorism cases are handled decisively. Here, cases drag for years. It discourages security forces who risk their lives to make arrests,” he said.

He recommended urgent legal reforms, including special terrorism courts, stronger penalties and accelerated hearings.

Maritime crime, cultism, illegal mining heightening threats

The minister-designate raised alarm over renewed criminal activities across the maritime corridors linking Akwa Ibom to Cameroon, warning that sea robbery, piracy and coastal kidnappings were resurfacing.

He confirmed that Operation Delta Safe has been expanded to cover previously quiet zones now experiencing infiltration.

Musa also called for a total ban on illegal mining, which he described as a major financing stream for armed groups operating in forest belts across the country.

Military checkpoints to be reduced as troops return to the field

He revealed plans to withdraw soldiers from routine checkpoints nationwide to free forces for targeted operations inside forests and ungoverned spaces.

He emphasised that restoring safe access to farmlands remains a top priority, describing food security as a critical pillar of national stability.

“A hungry man is an angry man. Protecting farmers means protecting the nation,” he said.

Recruitment challenges, national expectations

Musa disclosed that while over 70,000 Nigerians apply to join the military annually, many recruits resist deployment to conflict zones.

He insisted that a unified national database would help the military verify applicants’ identities and eliminate fraud in recruitment.

On the rising public expectations following his nomination, Musa said he is fully aware of the responsibility before him: “I cannot afford to fail my nation or my family. Nigerians want peace, and we must deliver it.”