MOSIEND: Tinubu got defence right with Musa

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Movement for the Survival and Integrity of the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointing General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd) as Minister of Defence, describing the decision as a merit-driven choice rooted in competence, experience and proven leadership, as the retired general clocks 58.

In a statement by Amb. Kennedy Tonjo West, President of MOSIEND, the group joined millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to celebrate the Minister of Defence, saying his appointment reflects confidence in a man whose career has been defined by professionalism, courage and unwavering patriotism.

MOSIEND said General Musa’s life and service record stand out in Nigeria’s security landscape, particularly his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff, where he was credited with decisive leadership and effective coordination across the Armed Forces.

“General Musa’s life and career stand as a compelling testament to professionalism, courage, strategic brilliance, and unwavering patriotism,” the statement said.

The group recalled that his period as Chief of Defence Staff was marked by improved operational synergy and morale within the military, as well as resilience in theatres where national unity and sovereignty were at stake.

“As a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Nigerian Armed forces, he distinguished himself through decisive leadership, effective inter-agency coordination, and a results-driven approach to complex security challenges,” MOSIEND stated.

According to the organisation, his leadership style translated into tangible gains for the Armed Forces and demonstrated a willingness to make uncommon sacrifices in defence of the nation.

“His tenure was marked by renewed operational synergy within the Armed Forces, improved morale, and a clear demonstration of bravery and resilience in theatres where the defence of Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty demanded uncommon sacrifice,” the statement read.

MOSIEND said President Tinubu’s decision to appoint General Musa as Minister of Defence was intentional and based on merit, not politics, describing him as a pan-Nigerian leader committed to protecting all citizens irrespective of background.

“His appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as Minister of Defence was neither incidental nor political, it was a deliberate choice anchored on proven expertise, deep institutional knowledge, and an enviable track record of results,” the group said.

The group expressed confidence that Nigeria’s security architecture would continue to improve under General Musa’s stewardship, noting that his experience and strategic foresight inspire hope in the face of ongoing security challenges.

“MOSIEND expresses firm confidence that under his stewardship as Minister of Defence, Nigeria will steadily advance towards a future where citizens can sleep with both eyes closed, assured of a coordinated, professional, and responsive security architecture,” the statement said.

Beyond his official role, MOSIEND also highlighted the human side of the defence minister, describing him as a family man, mentor and philanthropist whose humility complements his strength.

“Beyond the uniform, General Musa is a loving husband, devoted father, mentor, teacher, and philanthropist whose humility and humanity complement his strength and resolve,” it stated

As General Musa marks his 58th birthday, the organisation prayed for good health, renewed strength and greater accomplishments, expressing optimism that his service would continue to deliver peace and stability to Nigeria.

“As he celebrates this milestone, we pray for continued good health, renewed strength, divine wisdom, and even greater accomplishments in the years ahead,” the statement added.