Tinubu extends tenures of Immigration, Correctional Service Chiefs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has approved 18-month tenure extensions for Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, and Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Following the approval, Nwakuche’s tenure will now end on May 26, 2028, while Nandap’s will end on June 30, 2028.

The approval, which followed a recommendation by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is aimed at addressing succession gaps in both services and giving their respective boards sufficient time to appoint successors.

President Tinubu commended Nwakuche and Nandap for the reforms achieved under their leadership and charged them to consolidate the gains.

Tinubu nominated Nwakuche as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service in December 2024. The Senate confirmed his appointment in March 2025.

The President nominated Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service on February 21, 2024. The Senate confirmed her appointment on March 1, 2024.