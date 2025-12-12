Lagos to shut roads for Ajegunle City Youth Marathon on Saturday

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Releases Travel Advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the Ajegunle City Youth Marathon scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, December 13. The event is organised by the Society for Information and Human Advancement and will begin at 6:00 a.m.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who made the announcement on Friday, did not specify how long the affected roads would remain closed. He, however, stated that partial restrictions would be implemented to ensure participants’ safety and smooth traffic flow.

According to him, the following routes will experience partial closures: Maracana Stadium, Ojoku Street, Baale Road, Kirikiri Road, Wilmer Link Bridge, Okito Street, Kopariwo Street, Mba/Cardoso Street, Baale Road (Secretariat), Cemetery Street, Ojora Street, Baale Aiyetoro Street, Olowojeunjeje Street, Oduduwa Street, Layinka Street, Cemetery Road, Bakare Faro Street, Adejiyan Street, Ishaga Street, Onishapa Street, Itire Street, Ojo Road and the Signal Barracks, which is the marathon’s endpoint.

“All junctions and intersections along the corridor from Maracana Stadium to Signal Barracks, Ojo Road, will be temporarily closed and manned by LASTMA, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LSNC) to restrict access during the marathon,” Osiyemi said.

He added that the junctions would be intermittently opened to allow controlled movement of vehicles as the race progresses.

Alternative Routes

Motorists have been advised to take the following detours:

Traffic from Berger/Apapa–Oshodi Expressway heading to Olodi Apapa via Kirikiri should turn right into Industrial Road, link Idewu Street, proceed to Oluwa Street, connect Tolu Road and link Baale Road.

Traffic from Suru-Alaba (Lagos–Badagry Expressway) heading to Gaskiya Road and Iganmu Road will use a contra-flow on Cemetery Road from Technoil turning to the roundabout.

Traffic from Suru-Alaba heading to Ojo Road should turn left before Signal Barracks into Charles Avenue, link Ligali Street, proceed to Evie Street, connect Abeje Street and link Ojo Road.

The government assured residents that the impact on traffic would be minimal, urging motorists to cooperate with traffic officials.

“Motorists are advised to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic management officers, as the partial closures are essential to ensuring a safe and successful marathon,” Osiyemi said.