Lady slams ‘exorbitant’ Lagos beach house prices during Detty December

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian media personality and influencer, Rita Ushie popularly known as Raye has caused a stir online after expressing shock at the soaring cost of beach houses in Lagos, especially during the peak festive season of Detty December.

Taking to her X account, the famous corper lady tweeted: “Why are beach houses in Lagos so damn expensive? What do you mean N3.8m for 12 hours and N5.2m for overnight? Omo na wa o.”

Why are beach houses in Lagos so damn expensive what do you mean 3.8M for 12hrs and 5.2m for overnight. Omo Nawa o — Raye (@Raye_Hg) December 16, 2025

The comment struck a chord with many Nigerians, sparking conversations around the rising cost of leisure and luxury experiences in the city. With Lagos beaches becoming a hot spot for influencers, celebrities, and affluent visitors during Detty December, short-term rentals have reportedly hit astronomical prices, with some listings charging over N5 million for just one night.

Social media users quickly chimed in with similar reactions. A tweep Chessman shared his surprise, saying,

“The truth in this ehn… especially that Ilashe 😅. I was shocked. 4M for 12 hours usage.”

Lala added, “Even if I want to spend a night on a yacht, I don’t think I should be spending 5m. Opportunists everywhere.”

Others tweeps highlighted that while the prices are high, demand remains fierce, as the allure of exclusivity, privacy, and influencer-driven hype makes these beach houses nearly impossible to book at lower rates.

Some argued that the Detty December spike in leisure costs reflects broader patterns of Lagos’ luxury market.

James noted, “It’s because of the season and the fact that Nigerians take every opportunity to exploit anything. During weekdays, smaller beach houses rent for around 450k, but weekends shoot prices through the roof.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the exorbitant fees don’t always align with the experience, with some preferring international trips or long-term investments over a single night of luxury.

This period, Raye’s comments reveal how prices of shortlets are soaring high amidst high demands.

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