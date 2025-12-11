Who owns it? Nigeria, Ghana Detty December rivalry rekindles

By Efosa Taiwo

Every December, Lagos and Accra transform into vibrant magnets pulling in the African diaspora from London to Atlanta, Nairobi to Berlin.

What started as a party season has grown into a cultural, emotional, and economic engine, driving tourism, shaping pop culture, and influencing spending patterns across West Africa.

But this year just like every other year, a heated rivalry has emerged over who truly owns Detty December or even does it better.



The banter is louder, the competition fiercer, and even brands are jumping into the crossfire.

A season that grew into a movement

Detty December didn’t begin as the global phenomenon it is now. As media entrepreneur Oluwamayowa Idowu notes in an interview with Al Jazeera, the phrase traces back to Mr Eazi’s 2016 track Detty Yourself. “Funny enough, the song is not as memorable as its significance,” he says. “Mr Eazi’s festival helped popularise the ‘Detty December’ tag.”

But it was Ghana’s historic Year of Return in 2019 that cemented the season’s influence.



According to Terry Afram, founder of the African Diaspora Fund, “It was a call to the global African family to return home 400 years after the first enslaved Africans left Ghana. Suddenly, the entire diaspora—Ghanaians, Nigerians—were returning in droves. My first Detty December was in 2018, and by 2019 it became a movement.”

With that momentum, Accra grew into a December powerhouse: hosting global stars, diasporans, and celebrities who saw the city as the place to be.

Yet Lagos, with its bursting nightlife ecosystem, mega-concerts, and relentless energy, isn’t ready to hand over the crown.

And so the rivalry begins.

Social media streets: Claims of conspiracies, prices, and cultural turf wars

The debate didn’t start in diplomatic halls or entertainment boardrooms. It started—where else?—on social media.

A viral tweet by @al_varo777 added fuel: “There’s a conspiracy going on in Ghana. It says Nigerian top officials have paid foreign content creators to push an agenda making Ghana look unsafe during Detty December… They want to shift attention and make Nigeria look like the alternative.”



His conclusion? The streets need to fact-check everything.

Another side of the conversation focuses on affordability. Ghana recently announced a slash in passport application fees—from GH500 to GH350—to attract more tourists this December.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is preparing new air travel taxes and a Detty December task force.

Travel content creator Aisha, who has experienced both Lagos and Accra Decembers, puts it bluntly:

“Ghana might win this invisible race because in Nigeria everything is just expensive. The same concert I attended last year for N150k is now N400k. An outfit that was N39k in October is now N53k.”

For many revellers, the economic reality is becoming a deciding factor in the Lagos vs. Accra rivalry.

Accra says it started it

Ghanaian OAP Emefa Deka reignited the ownership debate when she declared in a clip via her podcast, ItsFuse.

“We all know Detty December belongs to Ghana. Ghana actually started it… Nigerians are trying to claim Detty December again, which I don’t know why.”

Her claim instantly triggered banter across both sides of the digital border.

Nigerians argued Lagos has always been the entertainment capital; Ghanaians insisted Accra made Detty December a global brand.

Chicken Republic joins the banter — by bringing Ghana Jollof to Nigeria

When you thought the rivalry was limited to nightlife and tourism, popular food restaurant in Nigeria, Chicken Republic decided to stir the pot—literally.

No be only query you go dey chop, try chop Ghana Jollof 🥴



Tag your HR for lunch👀 pic.twitter.com/JhAP58dOK7 December 11, 2025

A tweet by @Hybrid_Ola captured the moment:

“Since Chicken Republic decided to bring Ghana Jollof for Detty December, at least Ghanaians in Nigeria won’t miss home too much!”

In one sweeping move, a Nigerian fast-food giant entered the jollof war—arguably the most emotional rivalry between both nations.

The reactions?

Pure chaos.

Pure comedy.

Pure Detty December energy.

They even included their Detty December link, prompting the comment:

“They even added link for Detty December oblee o 🤣 wahala.”

A rivalry rooted in culture, economy, and pride

At its core, this Lagos–Accra competition is about more than parties. It’s about:

Economic ambition: Both cities want the tourism revenue.

Cultural prestige: Who sets the December standard for Africa?

Diaspora loyalty: Where will the global Black community choose?

Identity: Whose creativity leads the December wave?

Every December, flights are packed, hotels overflow, and entertainment calendars clash. Lagos boasts its legendary concerts—Flytime, native festivals, club residencies. Accra counters with Afrochella (now AfroFuture), beach festivals, intimate art events, and a diaspora-heavy audience. Each brings something unique. Each believes they do it best.