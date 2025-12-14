Detty December: Lagos hotels, events sold out as fun seekers scramble for space  

•FX-based pricing threatens festivities

By Matilda Ikediobi

Nigeria’s annual end of year revelry popularly known as Detty December has kicked off on a high note with hotels across strategic parts of Lagos fully booked and major event tickets selling out rapidly.

This year’s festivities coming amid biting economic hardship appear to be every bit as vibrant as in previous years as fun seekers returnees and nightlife lovers flood the city for concerts festivals and end of year parties.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard across Victoria Island Oniru Lekki Amuwo Odofin and Ikeja revealed that most top rated hotels have no rooms available for guests as booking slots have been completely taken up. As things stand some holiday makers who did not book early are now having to settle for choices below their preferred hotels or accommodation tiers with only premium or secondary options remaining in a few locations.

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Further inquiries also showed that room rates across many hotels witnessed a marginal increase compared to last year’s prices a development attributed to higher demand increased running costs and the seasonal surge in diaspora arrivals.

It was gathered that a significant percentage of the reservations were made by Nigerians in the diaspora who have begun trooping into the country while others were secured on behalf of fun seekers attending various December events.

At several hotels visited officials disclosed that there had been no available rooms from Friday December 12 although limited openings might occur during the week if cancellations come in.

Further checks showed that many of the bookings were made months in advance through travel agents friends and personal associates of intending guests.

“No they weren’t booked today. Some were booked last month by the owners. So we don’t have any room now except you will take the Super Executive which is N370,000. You should have come earlier or asked someone to do it for you,” a front desk officer in Amuwo Odofin told Sunday Vanguard.

In Lekki a receptionist at a mid luxury hotel who also confirmed full occupancy said the rush started earlier than expected. “We have been fully booked since the first week of December. Many people booked since October especially those coming for concerts. Right now the only thing we can offer is to put your name on the waitlist in case someone checks out earlier than planned.”

In addition to accommodation demand tickets for concerts festivals and high profile parties across Lagos are witnessing massive sales with several events already sold out weeks before their scheduled dates as attendees snap up access to popular shows and musical line ups.

Detty December has evolved over the past decade from a social and cultural buzzword into one of Nigeria’s most significant seasonal celebrations.

The term broadly refers to the frenetic period from mid December through early January when Nigerians, especially those living abroad return home to reunite with family attend parties and participate in a calendar of concerts street festivals fashion shows food and cultural exhibitions.

These, transform Lagos into a buzzing global destination for end of year tourism and entertainment.

Over the years Detty December has attracted both local and international attention not only for its entertainment value but for the substantial economic boost it delivers.

In 2024 the Lagos State Government reported that the city generated over $71.6 million in revenue from tourism hospitality and entertainment during the Detty December season. Hotels alone contributed more than $44 million to that total with short let apartments nightlife and other sectors also adding significantly to the earnings.

Last year’s influx saw an estimated 1.2 million visitors come through the city including large numbers of diasporans and international tourists underscoring Lagos’s status as a cultural and economic hub.

The economic impact of Detty December from hotel stays and event spending to nightlife transport and local business sales has not only been a boon for the Lagos economy but has also helped raise Nigeria’s profile on the global cultural calendar drawing comparisons with other major year end festivals and enhancing the country’s tourism brand.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Travelden, a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings Ltd, Mr Gbenga Onitilo, has warned that overpricing threatens Detty December, saying hotels, apartments and event tickets are now being charged in foreign exchange.

Onitilo lamented the exorbitant pricing, saying it was forcing many people to seek cheaper alternatives in other African countries such as Ghana and Rwanda.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, he urged government to introduce regulations and work with industry players to ensure a better Detty December experience for visitors, especially those coming from the diaspora.

He said: “What has happened this year is that a lot of people prepared and started putting things in place. However, what we have witnessed so far is pricing being taken out of order.

“We are seeing bars, restaurants and even hotels charging three times their normal rates. The pricing of show tickets is far above what is reasonable, and this is affecting affordability even for those coming in.

“They are now pricing based on forex, not based on our economic realities. This is pushing people to consider travelling to other countries instead.

“For this year’s Detty December, one of the major challenges we have seen is overpricing. Hotels and apartments, including those with available rooms, have increased their prices by as much as six times because they are targeting visitors who will spend foreign currency. I think it is something government needs to look into.”