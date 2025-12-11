Kidnapping of students in Kebbi, Niger, very disheartening – First Lady

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

—Says Tinubu acting swiftly, urges patience, national resolve

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –-THE First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday expressed deep concern over the recent mass abductions in parts of the country, describing it as disheartening.

But she commended her husband, President Bola Tinubu on the rapid intervention, saying the rescue operations was the swiftest in Nigeria’s history.

Speaking during a Christmas engagement with children at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the First Lady said the administration is working relentlessly to safeguard all Nigerians, particularly the young.

“It is very disheartening,” she said, “but Mr. President has done the needful. This is the quickest rescue we’ve ever witnessed in the history of this nation.”

Mrs. Tinubu urged Nigerians to recognise the enormity of the country’s security challenges, stressing that governing a nation of more than 250 million people demands patience, understanding and sustained commitment.

“We must cut him some slack,” she said. “We are working seven days a week to ensure the safety of every child.”

She highlighted a renewed sense of patriotism among young Nigerians, noting that many students at the event expressed aspirations to join the military.

She said their enthusiasm reflects a growing determination among the youth to contribute meaningfully to the country’s peace and security.

“They see what is happening, and they are already planning how to confront it,” she noted.

“Their mindset is: before you get me, I will get you.”

The First Lady added that such courage and awareness offer hope that the next generation is ready to play an active role in securing the nation.

Mrs. Tinubu also used the Christmas brunch, traditionally organised for children from less-privileged backgrounds, to urge Nigerians, especially children and young people, to embrace their cultural identity, give generously and take pride in their heritage as the country marks the festive season.

She said Christmas provides not only a moment to celebrate the birth of Christ with joy and togetherness but also an opportunity to strengthen confidence in African identity through storytelling, tradition and shared values.

“Christmas is a lovely time for us Christians, a time to celebrate Christ, to share meals, and to enjoy rice and chicken,” she said.

“But being an educator, I’ve always felt that our children deserve to see themselves in the stories we tell. You hardly find Christmas storybooks where the heroes are black children. So I wanted to create something African, something rooted in our culture.”

She encouraged Nigerians to make generosity a priority in the coming year, noting that giving fosters stronger communities and embodies the true essence of the season.

“Next year should be a year Nigerians reach out to others, especially the less privileged,” she said.

“People often think you give because you have much. Sometimes I give even when I’m down to zero. But giving keeps us connected to our foundation.”

Mrs. Tinubu said the children-focused Christmas brunch is designed to expose young Nigerians to new experiences, inspire confidence and remind them that they too belong at the centre of the nation’s celebrations.