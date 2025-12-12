Keyamo commissions reconstructed Port Harcourt airport road

By Nnasom David

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday commissioned the newly reconstructed Port Harcourt Airport Road and officially flagged off work on the Bypass to the Airport and Toll Gate Project.

A statement signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on Friday, noted that Keyamo was in Rivers State at the invitation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who hosted the ceremony as part of ongoing efforts to boost infrastructure and strengthen aviation access.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour, Keyamo praised the Rivers State Government for what he described as a “transformational intervention” that restores dignity to one of the state’s most critical gateways.

He noted that the former condition of the road had long posed difficulties for travellers, airlines and investors arriving through the Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to him, the project aligns with the Federal Government’s agenda to improve aviation infrastructure nationwide.

He reaffirmed Abuja’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Rivers State and other sub-national governments to guarantee safe, modern and accessible airport facilities across the country.

Governor Fubara, while addressing guests, offered a detailed account of what inspired the road upgrade and the new bypass.

He recalled an incident in which host community members blocked the airport access road in protest, halting commercial activities for a full day.

Their grievances, he said, centred on lack of electricity, inadequate welfare and limited employment opportunities despite hosting a major national asset.

The governor explained that the community presented three demands, two of which his administration has already fulfilled.

These include a fully equipped and functional health centre and the restoration of electricity supply to the area.

The third request, employment, he said, is under review and would receive due government attention.

He added that the new bypass and toll gate project, which is designed to enhance airport access and prevent future disruptions, has been given a firm completion timeline of seven months.