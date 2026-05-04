Port Harcourt lawyer suspended for 2 years over misconduct

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) has ordered a two-year suspension of a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Barrister Benjamin Obiora, over findings of professional misconduct.

Obiora, of Lordview Solicitors, was found to have engaged in conduct linked to abuse of court processes in a dispute involving the Indorama host communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The disciplinary proceedings followed a petition filed by Hon. Benjamin Ngokanya of Okerewa Community in Suit No. BB/LPDC/1628/2025, between Benjamin Ngokanya (Okerewa Community) and Benjamin Obiora, Esq.

The petition alleged that the lawyer engaged in acts of improper conduct in the course of representing the communities.

During the hearing, the petitioner alleged that Obiora received funds said to amount to about ₦2.5 billion for legal services, and later filed proceedings at the Rivers State High Court seeking to challenge or set aside an existing judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The LPDC held that filing such an action amounted to a procedural irregularity, noting that a lower court cannot overturn or interfere with a decision of an appellate court.

The committee ruled that the conduct demonstrated a lack of professional competence and amounted to an abuse of court process.

It subsequently suspended the lawyer for two years and advised him to use the period for professional reorientation in line with ethical standards of the legal profession.

The LPDC also directed that the decision be communicated to relevant authorities, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, law enforcement agencies, court heads, the Nigerian Bar Association, and other stakeholders.

Counsel to the petitioner, Joseph Ameh, welcomed the ruling, saying the evidence presented showed a pattern of improper legal practice.

A traditional ruler of Okerewa Community, Chief Eteeh Osaro Elechi, also commended the decision, describing it as a step toward upholding discipline within the legal profession.