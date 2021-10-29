*Court restrains monarch from Installing mufti for Yorubaland

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

A Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo has restrained the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi from installing anyone as the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland.

This is as the monarch disclosed that all is set for the installation of Sheik Dawood Malaasan as the Grand Mufti of Iwoland tomorrow, Saturday.

A move aimed at circumventing imminent crisis with religion leaders in the region.

President, League of Imams and Alfas, Southwest, Edo and Delta states, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere and five others had in a suit number HOS 98/2021, against Oluwo and one other, urged Justice Sikiru Oke, through an exparte motion, to restrain Oluwo and one other from Installing anyone as the Grand Mufty of Yorubaland

The claimant, through their counsel, Mr Kazeem Odedeji also urged the court to restrain the second defendant from parading himself as the Grand Mufty of Yorubaland pending the determination of the interlocutory injunction before the court.

Justice Oke after listening to the counsel, restrained the monarch from installing anyone as Grand Mufti pending the determination of the matter before it on November 16.

Similarly, Kewulere in a statement issued on Friday said the Oluwo, being a traditional ruler lack the power to install anyone as religion title holder

As a traditional ruler, Oluwo lacks power to install any one as an Islamic title holder be it Otun Ajanasi, Ajansi or Mufty of Iwoland.

For the avoidance of doubt, this is the position of Law in a judgement delivered by Osun State High Court of Justice on October 11, where the Court held that Oluwo lacks the power to appoint, remove or install the Otun-Ajanasi and other Islamic title holders in his domain as enshrined in Iwo Central Mosque Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Oluwo, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibrahim on Friday, disclosed that the monarch will install Malaasan, founder of Ta’awun Society, as the Grand Mufty of Iwoland, today, Saturday.

“The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, will tomorrow turban the Founder of Jama’atu Ta’awun Muslimeen, Sheik Daood Imran Molaasan as the Grand Mufti of Iwoland.

“The well deserve merit is scheduled to hold at the Oluwo palace premises by 10am. The appointment of Sheik Daood Imran as Grand Mufty of Iwoland was unanimously agreed after due consultation with stakeholders,” the statement reads.

Religion leaders under the aegis of League of Imams and Alfas, Southwest, Edo and Delta states had reported the monarch to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode and Director, DSS in the state against allowing him to proceed with plans to install a Grand Mufty for Yorubaland, that it is outside his jurisdiction.

