Troops rescue 23 kidnap victims, nab key terrorists’ collaborators – Army

Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have in the last 24 hours, rescued no fewer than 23 kidnap victims, apprehended key terror collaborators and destroyed illegal oil refineries in different parts of the country.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the Newsmen that troops had sustained momentum in ongoing counter-terrorism and internal security operations nationwide.

In the North East, he said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI apprehended three Chadian nationals at Gamboru Motor Park in Ngala, Borno, with 12 Starlink internet devices and a solar battery suspected to be logistics meant for Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Also in Yobe, the source said the troops of 233 Battalion intercepted a tricycle conveying fuel and other supplies for insurgents.

According to him, troops of 222 Battalion under 21 Special Armoured Brigade repelled an ambush in Konduga, killing one terrorist and recovering a dane gun.

In the North Central, he said the troops under Operations Mesa and Whirl Stroke recorded major breakthroughs with the arrest of four suspected kidnappers at Akuna village in Kogi.

According to him, a combined team of troops and security agencies rescued 23 kidnap victims, including four Chinese nationals, from terrorists’ enclaves in Chigogo Hills, Kwara.

“Troops also foiled a kidnap attempt along the Chikara–Abaji road, rescuing one victim and evacuating two others with injuries, while two suspected terrorist leaders were arrested in Shendam, Plateau.

“In the South East, troops of Operation UDO KA raided a hotel in Ngor Okpala, Imo State, believed to be a kidnappers’ den.

“Two men claiming to be police officers were caught with two AK-47 rifles, 58 rounds of ammunition, and other items.

“Four hotel staff were also taken into custody,” he said.

In the Niger Delta, the sources said the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed illegal refining sites in Delta and Rivers States.

“At Ughoton in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta, troops seized 775 litres of illegally refined diesel hidden in a hotel and arrested the manager.

“Another 150 litres of kerosene was intercepted from suspected bunkerers in Rivers State, who have been handed to the NSCDC,” he added