ICPC: 89 federal MDAs operate without anti-corruption units

By Luminous Jannamike

No federal Ministry, Department, or Agency (MDA) fully complied with Nigeria’s ethics and integrity standards in 2025, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed. The commission reported that 89 MDAs are operating without Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs), in breach of the national anti-corruption framework.

The findings were presented on Tuesday in Abuja during a press briefing on the 2025 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) and ACTU Effectiveness Index (AEI) deployment. The briefing was delivered on behalf of ICPC Chairman Dr. Musa Aliyu, SAN, by Mr. Olusegun Adigun, Director of the System Study and Review Department.

Out of 357 MDAs targeted for assessment, 344 were effectively evaluated, while 13 were non-responsive and classified as high-risk. Among those assessed:

48 MDAs (13.95%) recorded substantial compliance

132 MDAs (38.37%) achieved partial compliance

141 MDAs (40.99%) had poor compliance

23 MDAs (6.69%) were non-compliant

“No MDA achieved full compliance,” the commission noted.

Regarding internal anti-corruption structures, only 33 ACTUs (12.31%) were rated “Very Effective,” 83 (30.97%) “Effective,” 142 (52.99%) “Ineffective,” and 10 (3.73%) “Dormant.”

The ICPC further revealed that 169 MDAs lack clearly defined core values, mission, and vision frameworks, while 191 do not have domesticated policies on gifts, donations, and hospitality. In addition, 102 MDAs operate without strategic plans, and 154 failed to conduct monitoring and evaluation of programmes and projects during the year.

On financial accountability, 114 MDAs did not submit financial reports to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, 40 failed to remit internally generated revenue as required, and 75 breached fiscal responsibility provisions. Furthermore, 96 MDAs did not submit audited accounts to the Auditor-General of the Federation and the National Assembly within statutory timelines.

Procurement processes were also found to be weak. The ICPC reported that 88 MDAs did not conduct annual needs assessments, 32 lacked approved procurement plans, 114 did not conduct market surveys, and in 137 MDAs, procurement officers did not attend any training during the year under review. Fifty MDAs had petitions or ongoing ICPC investigations.

The commission noted that “weak administrative systems, poor whistleblowing frameworks, inadequate training, and underperforming ACTUs collectively undermine the public sector’s ability to operate transparently and efficiently.”

While acknowledging modest improvements in some areas of financial management, the ICPC warned that persistent non-responsiveness, weak control systems, and poor performance outcomes indicate deeper governance challenges across the public service.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to deploying corrective, preventive, and enforcement measures while engaging all MDAs to strengthen transparency, ethical conduct, and accountability in support of sustainable national development.