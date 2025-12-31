GTCO raises additional capital via private placement

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has obtained the approvals of both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to undertake a private placement of its ordinary shares, subject to the fulfilment of the applicable conditions precedent and regulatory requirements.

The Company had earlier on August 29, 2025 announced that its banking subsidiary (Guaranty Trust Bank Limited) had satisfied and surpassed the new CBN minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorisation, having already increased its capital to ₦504.4 billion.

This private placement in the sum of ₦10 Billion is only being raised pursuant to Section 7.1 of the Guidelines for Licensing and Regulation of Financial Holding Companies (FHCs) in Nigeria regarding the computation of the capital of FHCs.

According to a statement signed by the company’s Group General Counsel/Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, the proposed private placement is being undertaken pursuant to the company’s shareholders’ resolution passed at its Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2024 which authorised the Board to establish a capital raising programme of up to $750 million or its equivalent through the issuance of ordinary shares, preference shares, convertible and/or non-convertible bonds or any other instruments, whether by way of a public offering, private placement, rights issue, book building process or any other method or combination of methods in such tranches, and at such dates and upon terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board.

The statement further read that, “As a result of this, the Board has authorised the Company to embark on a private placement to raise N10 billion by the allotment of 125,000,000

ordinary shares of ₦0.50 (Fifty Kobo) each.

The statement added, “The Company has entered into an arrangement, in connection with a best efforts private placement for gross proceeds of up to ₦10 Billion from the sale of up to 125,000,000 of the ordinary shares of the Company at ₦80 per share”.

The Offering is scheduled to close on December 31, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals.