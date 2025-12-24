Gridlock as container truck topples on Ojuelegba Bridge

Lagos shuts road, urges motorists to remain calm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A major traffic gridlock has crippled parts of Surulere, Lagos, following the overturning of a fully laden container truck on the Ojuelegba Bridge, inward the Island, opposite Abati Barracks.

The incident, which occurred early Tuesday morning, resulted in a near-total blockage of the bridge, with about 90 per cent of the roadway obstructed. This caused a severe traffic backlog stretching as far as the Maryland axis.

Emergency response teams, including officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), have been deployed to the scene to clear the obstruction and restore traffic flow. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, urged motorists and residents to remain calm, assuring them that efforts were underway to resolve the situation.

“This is to formally notify motorists and the general public that the Ojuelegba Bridge inward Stadium has been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic following the collapse of a fully laden 40-foot containerised truck, which toppled onto its side on the bridge,” Osiyemi said.

He added that LASTMA officers were already on ground with necessary equipment and were actively coordinating emergency and recovery operations to ensure the safe and prompt evacuation of the truck.

“In the interim, and pending the conclusion of the evacuation exercise, motorists heading towards the Stadium axis are advised to divert under the Ojuelegba Bridge, inward Stadium, to ease traffic flow and minimise congestion,” the commissioner stated.

He assured the public that further updates would be provided as the situation develops.