Geneith @25: Industry leaders push for local drug manufacturing, warn on medicine security

By Chioma Obinna

Industry leaders at the weekend rallied behind Nigeria’s push for medicine security, using the 25th anniversary of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited to renew calls for deeper investment in local drug production.

At the anniversary celebration, speakers hailed Geneith’s growth from a small marketing outfit in 2000 into a nationally recognised pharmaceutical player with products spanning antimalarials, antibiotics, metabolic drugs, analgesics, supplements and antifungals.

Geneith’s Managing Director/CEO, Chief Emmanuel Umenwa, said the company was entering a new phase anchored on manufacturing strength, research, and long-term sustainability.

“We have spent 25 years expanding access to essential medicines,” he said. “The next phase of our growth prioritises local production, quality systems, and sustainable operations.”

Reals Pharmaceuticals CEO, Pharm. Ade Popoola, urged Nigerian firms to embrace domestic manufacturing, warning that countries dominating global pharma production also “control pricing, access, and innovation.”

“Nigeria has the human capital and market size to compete regionally,” he said, adding that “local production is key to medicine security and economic stability.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s major disease burdens malaria, antimicrobial resistance, diabetes, neurological disorders, chronic pain and fungal infections, Prof. Ighodaro Igbe of the University of Benin stressed that a strong local manufacturing base was essential to guarantee “affordable and reliable access” to essential medicines.

For the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Pharm. Lizzette Njideka Ezenekwe said Nigeria must focus on retaining skilled personnel, strengthening quality systems and scaling production. She urged government to back manufacturers with stable policies, improved infrastructure, timely payments and accessible financing.

Geneith’s Head of HR/Admin, Mrs. Ada Cosmas, said the company’s success was built on “strong leadership, dedicated staff, and operational excellence,” adding that its future focus remains on people development, capacity expansion and quality enhancement.

Reflecting on the milestone, directors Otunba Shajobi Taiwo, Engr. Alhaji Bello Umar, and Pharm. Dr. Kelly Nwagha paid tribute to the team behind the company’s rise.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude,” they said. “Your dedication and passion have been the heartbeat of Geneith. Together, we’ve built a legacy of excellence and innovation.”

PSN President, Pharm. Tanko Ayuba, applauded Geneith’s contribution to the sector, insisting that local manufacturing must remain a national priority to ensure affordability and consistent medicine supply.

Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, praised Geneith for pushing into manufacturing “despite economic and regulatory challenges,” describing the move as strategic for long-term drug security.

The anniversary drew prominent figures from the pharmaceutical industry, academia and politics, including Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, Prof. Poly Emenike, Pharm. (Sir) Nnamdi Obi, Pharm. Israel Ade-Popoola, and other key stakeholders.