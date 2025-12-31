Fubara reshuffles cabinet, appoints new Attorney General for Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has made a minor adjustment to his cabinet, appointing a new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

During an Executive Meeting, Governor Fubara redeployed Barr. Christopher Green, previously the Commissioner of Sports Development, to the Ministry of Justice to serve as the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

This move follows the dissolution of some cabinet members affected by the Supreme Court judgment on the state’s recent political crisis, which had left the position of Attorney General vacant.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Honour Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Barr. Green will continue to oversee the activities of the Ministry of Sports until a substantive commissioner is appointed to the ministry.

The redeployment, effective immediately, was approved at the final State Executive Council meeting of 2025. The governor described the decision as part of his commitment to strengthening governance, ensuring continuity in service delivery, and optimising the performance of key ministries in Rivers State.