Fubara declares himself number one member of Rivers APC

…Flags Off Construction of 7.1km Road

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared himself the “number one member” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, saying he has officially received his membership card.

Fubara, who recently defected to the APC, said his move was in the best interest of Rivers people. He made this known on Friday while flagging off the construction of the 7.1km Ipo–Omademe Bypass and commissioning the rehabilitated 12.2km Port Harcourt International Airport Road.

“This morning, I’m not just a member of the All Progressives Congress. I am the number one. I have collected my card and I am 0001,” Fubara said.

He explained that his defection underscores his commitment to mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu, adding that he would not be part of anything that brings ridicule to the state.

“From this moment, I am there with all my chest and heart. And what is the message? The message is clear: we’re going to do everything to make the 2027 presidential election a smooth ride in Rivers State.

“The only way we can continue to tell Mr. President ‘thank you’ is to support him. As you’re leaving here, we have started our work. We’re not going to relent. We will join forces with every agency and group that supports Mr. President’s cause,” he added.

Speaking on the bypass project, Fubara said it was conceived following a protest by the host community that led to a blockade of the airport road. He noted that the new road would ease access and open up the area for development.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who graced the event as a special guest, commended Governor Fubara’s vision and described the projects as timely and impactful.