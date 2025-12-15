Fire razess 48 shops in Lagos market

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No fewer than 48 shops were destroyed in an early morning fire that gutted the Elegushi Model Market complex in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement, saying the agency received a distress call at about 2 a.m.

According to him, upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found the market complex already engulfed in flames, but swift intervention helped to contain the inferno and prevent further damage.

Oke-Osanyintolu said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started from a makeshift stall within the market before spreading to the main building.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Shark Response Team revealed that the fire started from one of the makeshift stalls within the compound of the market and quickly escalated to the main building. The cause of the fire was not known at the time of this report,” he said.

He added that no life was lost and no injuries were recorded during the incident.

“No life was lost, and no injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Collaborative efforts by all stakeholders ensured coordinated firefighting to completely extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings,” the LASEMA boss stated.

He, however, noted that a post-disaster assessment confirmed that 48 shops were affected by the fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu further disclosed that traders were sensitised on fire prevention and management strategies to forestall future occurrences.

“Forty-eight shops were affected by the fire. The market union executives were advised to place fire extinguishers in strategic locations to enable them to arrest or control minor fires before they escalate and spread.

“Shop owners were also advised to be more conscious of fire outbreaks and fire prevention measures. Smoke detectors and fire alarms are to be installed within the premises,” he concluded.