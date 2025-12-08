FG losing grip on insecurity – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has raised alarm that the Federal Government is gradually losing grip in the fight against the escalating insecurity bedevilling the country.

Kwankwaso, in a post on his verified Facebook handle, categorically said the Federal Government is overwhelmed by current insecurity in the country, as is evident in its tacit endorsement to allow state governments to establish and deploy vigilante security outfits with little or no professional training and, on the other hand, pave the way for individuals to set up their militia.

The former two-term governor said the development portends danger as it is capable of threatening the fragile peace in the country.

He wrote, “Regrettably, it appears the Federal Government is overwhelmed. This is evident in its tacit endorsement to allow state governments to establish and deploy vigilante security outfits with little or no professional training. Such a policy, however well-intentioned, has inadvertently facilitated the uncontrolled proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the country.

“Worst of all, individuals have begun taking advantage of this by setting up their militia, like we are seeing in the actions of some political elements. Such action further threatens the fragile peace in our country.”

Kwankwaso also expressed concern over what he described as a rising wave of ethnic and regional profiling, citing reports of citizens, particularly those from certain regions, being harassed, arbitrarily arrested and, in some cases, tortured in other parts of the country.

He wrote, “Of equal concern is the rising wave of ethnic and regional profiling of Nigerian citizens within their own country. In recent times, we have witnessed disturbing reports of individuals, particularly from one part of the country, being arbitrarily targeted, harassed, arrested, and in some cases tortured in other parts of the country.”

“This is compounded by the growing harassment, intimidation, and hate speech on social media, often fueled by ethnic and religious jingoism. These trends pose a grave threat to national unity and cohesion.”

He urged the Federal Government to take urgent and decisive measures to reverse the “dangerous developments” before they spiral out of control.

Kwankwaso, who once chaired the Committee on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, said he found the ease with which arms flow across the country “deeply alarming and unacceptable”.

He also congratulated General Christopher Gwabin Musa on his appointment as Minister of Defence, expressing confidence that, with adequate political will, the new minister has the competence and experience to help restore security and stability in the country.