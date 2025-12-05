Ex-Manchester Utd star Lingard announces South Korea exit

Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard said Friday that he will leave FC Seoul next week after two seasons in South Korean football.

The 32-year-old made the shock switch to the K League in February last year and made over 60 appearances for FC Seoul, but failed to win any silverware.

His last game for the club will be at home to Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League on December 10.

He gave no indication of where he might play next but FC Seoul said he “conveyed his desire to move on to the next stage of his football career”.

Lingard, who spent 22 years at United before leaving Old Trafford in 2022, said departing the South Korean capital at the end of his contract “wasn’t an easy decision”.

“My time in South Korea has been unbelievable — the football, the atmosphere and the passion around this club have been top class,” he wrote on social media.

“The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last two years has been truly amazing.”

Lingard had a rocky start in Seoul, being publicly criticised by his coach and missing an early chunk of the season through injury.

But the attacking midfielder returned to take the captain’s armband and help his team finish in the top half of the table in both seasons.

“I want to thank FC Seoul, my team-mates, the staff and everyone associated at the club for trusting me and welcoming me from day one,” he said.

“I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club.”

FC Seoul said Lingard, who won 32 caps for England, was leaving with their best wishes.

“He generated an extraordinary level of public attention and emerged as a symbolic figure not only for the club but for the entire K League,” the club said in a statement.

AFP